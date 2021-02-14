Watch: Putt of his life gives Daniel Berger closing eagle, Pebble Beach title

As Daniel Berger stood on the 18th tee box Sunday at Pebble Beach, up ahead Maverick McNealy was club twirling after hitting 3-iron from 230 yards out to 22 feet. McNealy later would two-putt for birdie to tie Berger atop the leaderboard at 16 under.

The stage was then set for Berger.

From 250 yards out, Berger stepped on a 3-wood found the putting surface. Moments later, his 30-footer for eagle found the bottom of the cup.

“That was the best putt I’ve ever hit in my life,” said Berger, who closed in 7-under 65 to win by two shots. His final round included just one bogey, four birdies and two eagles. He also eagled the par-5 second hole, his fourth eagle of the week.

McNealy's reaction was pretty priceless, too:

Berger, who began last year ranked outside the top 100 in the world rankings thanks to a wrist injury, entered this week at No. 15. He won last summer in the PGA Tour’s return to golf at Colonial and had added three top-3s since. Now, after Sunday’s victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Berger owns four career Tour titles and is poised to flirt with the top 10 in the world. He had reached No. 13 earlier this season.