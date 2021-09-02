Watch: Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland hit improbable shots from dirt at Tour Champ

Getty Images

When your shot lands in the trees, it can be detrimental to your scorecard. But during Round 1 of the Tour Championship, Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland fared better than most players do from the fairway - or as Cam Smith did at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude. 

On the par-4 fourth, McIlroy's tee shot traveled 316 yards and sliced right, landing in the dirt. However, the four-time major champion didn't sweat it. With 166 yards to the hole, his shot soared on a perfect line and kicked up enough past the bunker, rolling 10 inches from the hole. 

Shortly after McIlroy's near heroics, Hovland said, "hold my beer" on the par-4 fifth. The 23-year-old hit a long drive 334 yards left, which also fell in the dirt beside the trees. But that didn't phase Hovland. Amongst the crowd, he lofted his 128-yard shot over a tree and holed out for eagle. 

Full-field scores from the Tour Championship

Hovland, who started at 3 under due to the staggard scoring, climbed up to third place after tallying a 31 with three birdies on East Lake's front-nine. 

More articles like this
Golf Central

Not one with the wind, Rory lets it go late

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Rory McIlroy has his work cut out for him heading into the weekend at the PGA Championship after a sloppy Friday finish.
Golf Central

Tale of the tape: DJ-Rory vs. Fowler-Wolff

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Breaking down the numbers for this month's TaylorMade Driving Relief, a match involving Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy vs. Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff.
News & Opinion

Another Sunday stumble, another big year for Rory?

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

A year after faltering down the stretch at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, McIlroy turned in a similar result this time around at Bay Hill.