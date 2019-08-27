Even one of the biggest pop stars on the planet could use a bunker lesson every now and then, and you probably can't do much better for a teacher than Rory McIlroy at the moment.

McIlroy's bunker game (and the rest of it) was good enough to pocket $15 million as the FedExCup champ last week at East Lake, and he didn't take any time off, flying directly to Switzerland for the Omega European Masters.

Since he was in town anyways, McIlroy's pro-am partner, Justin Timberlake (maybe you've heard of him) didn't see any reason he shouldn't hit up the four-time major champ for a quick bunker lesson.

And of course, because he's Rory McIlroy, he nearly holed it.