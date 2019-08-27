Watch: McIlroy gives bunker lesson to Timberlake, almost holes it

Getty Images

Even one of the biggest pop stars on the planet could use a bunker lesson every now and then, and you probably can't do much better for a teacher than Rory McIlroy at the moment.

McIlroy's bunker game (and the rest of it) was good enough to pocket $15 million as the FedExCup champ last week at East Lake, and he didn't take any time off, flying directly to Switzerland for the Omega European Masters.

Since he was in town anyways, McIlroy's pro-am partner, Justin Timberlake (maybe you've heard of him) didn't see any reason he shouldn't hit up the four-time major champ for a quick bunker lesson.

And of course, because he's Rory McIlroy, he nearly holed it.

More articles like this

Thumbnail
Golf Central

Curry, Romo, Timberlake highlight celeb event

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

The American Century Championship will celebrate its 30th anniversary this year, and do so with a stellar field of 93 athletes and entertainers.

Thumbnail
Grill Room

Watch: Timberlake's impressive 'Happy Gilmore'

BY Jason Crook  — 

From the looks of a recent Instagram post, Justin Timberlake has added a 'Happy Gilmore' shot to his arsenal - and a ridiculously impressive looking one at that.

Thumbnail
Golf Central

Bryson hears from Tiger, Timberlake, Trump

BY Tim Rosaforte  — 

Who’s the most popular 24-year-old scientist in the world? Based on his list of fans, the answer would have to be Bryson DeChambeau.