Watch: Rory McIlroy ignites after back-to-back birdie makes

Rory McIlroy has already become a problem at Bethpage.

After a foursomes victory alongside Tommy Fleetwood on Friday morning to help the Europeans take the opening Ryder Cup session 3-1, McIlroy joined four-ball forces with pal Shane Lowry against Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns in Friday afternoon’s anchor match.

McIlroy’s side lost the first hole, but the Americans’ advantage didn’t last long. And McIlroy put the pedal down in a huge way with electric birdie makes to win Nos. 6 and 7.

The first came after a pitch from 46 yards to 12 feet at the par-4 sixth, a birdie that gave the Euros their first lead and ignited McIlroy, who screamed loudly, “C’mon!”

Then at the par-4 seventh, McIlroy hit his approach from 209 yards to 25 feet. He canned that one, too. 2 up. Similar celebration.