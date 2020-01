Young ones, cover your eyes.

This Rory McIlroy club twirl is downright vicious.

McIlroy's NSFW (not suitable for work) twirl was well deserved, though. From 271 yards out, McIlroy ripped a 3-wood to 10 feet Friday on the par-5 ninth hole at Torrey Pines' South Course.

And how about that walk after the shot?

The two-putt birdie moved McIlroy to 7 under, within a shot of the lead at the time.