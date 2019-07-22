Following Shane Lowry's victory Sunday at The Open, one of Lowry's friends told GolfChannel.com that once the crew left Royal Portrush, they were heading straight to Dublin.

"We’re going to f---ing party," he said.

Judging by this video, it looks like they stayed true to their word.

With the claret jug in one hand and a pint in the other, Lowry is on stage at a pub, which appears to be 37 Dawson Street in Dublin, signing along to "Fields of Athenry."

What a scene – and one that's probably still going.