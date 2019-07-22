Watch: Lowry's Open victory party looked epic

Following Shane Lowry's victory Sunday at The Open, one of Lowry's friends told GolfChannel.com that once the crew left Royal Portrush, they were heading straight to Dublin.

"We’re going to f---ing party," he said.

Judging by this video, it looks like they stayed true to their word.

With the claret jug in one hand and a pint in the other, Lowry is on stage at a pub, which appears to be 37 Dawson Street in Dublin, signing along to "Fields of Athenry."

What a scene – and one that's probably still going.

