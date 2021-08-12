Watch: A shot so good it makes Hideki Matsuyama clap for himself

Getty Images

Hideki Matsuyama's hands are usually seen flying off the club handle, post-impact, as he one-arm-finishes his swing.

Sometimes it's a bad shot, sometimes it's awesome. You never know with Matsuyama.

But there was no doubt as to how Matsuyama felt about his approach shot at the par-4 11th in Round 1 of the Wyndham Championship. Coming in from the right rough and finishing 15 feet from the hole, Matsuyama was so pleased he even applauded himself.

Unfortunately, Matsuyama couldn't convert the birdie putt. Great shot, though.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Wyndham odds: Matsuyama the favorite?

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Here's a look at the betting favorites for this week's Wyndham Championship, the final regular-season event.
Golf Central

Watch: Brutal lip-outs by Matsuyama, Burns

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns each lipped out crucial putts in the playoff Sunday at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.
Golf Central

Xander gets another Sunday crack at Hideki

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Xander Schauffele will tee off Sunday at Kasumigaseki Country Club alongside Hideki Matsuyama, their first final-round pairing together since April's Masters.