Watch: A shot so good it makes Hideki Matsuyama clap for himself

Hideki Matsuyama's hands are usually seen flying off the club handle, post-impact, as he one-arm-finishes his swing.

Sometimes it's a bad shot, sometimes it's awesome. You never know with Matsuyama.

But there was no doubt as to how Matsuyama felt about his approach shot at the par-4 11th in Round 1 of the Wyndham Championship. Coming in from the right rough and finishing 15 feet from the hole, Matsuyama was so pleased he even applauded himself.

Unfortunately, Matsuyama couldn't convert the birdie putt. Great shot, though.