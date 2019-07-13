Steph Curry rarely uses the backboard, but when he does, he can still put on a show.

During Saturday's round at the American Century Championship, Curry went long – way long – at the par-4 14th, his ball sailing the green and ending up in the chalets. Instead of taking a drop, Curry decided to play it as it lies.

With Justin Timberlake joining him to hold back – and pump up – the crowd, Curry grabbed a wedge and went up into the chalet to play the shot. He pulled it off, too, chipping just past the hole and ending up in the fringe.

While Curry's shot was good, it still didn't match what Tony Romo did earlier this year at Pebble Beach.