Watch: Strong wind literally blows ball backward at Walker Cup

hammer_1920_screengrab_backwards.jpg
Twitter/Cole Hammer

Phil Mickelson has shown off a backward super flop on several occasions over the years, and now - with a little lot of help from the wind - Cole Hammer has put his own unique twist on shot.

During a Friday practice session for the Walker Cup, the U.S. team member showed just how tough the conditions are playing at Royal Liverpool in Hoylake, England, hitting a shot up into the wind that ended up coming back to him.

Hammer's video was posted to Twitter and quickly spread like wildfire in the golf community.

The 47th Walker Cup is set to kick off Saturday, pitting the best amateurs from the U.S. against those from Great Britain and Ireland.

While weather conditions could play a major role in the outcome, there's plenty more to know heading into the weekend at Royal Liverpool.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Watch: Casey escapes infraction for hitting bug

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Golf has seen all sorts of weird rulings throughout the years, and Paul Casey was nearly involved in one on Friday at the European Open.
Grill Room

Tiger returns to U.S. Open to cheer on Serena

BY Grill Room Team  — 

Tiger Woods was back at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday night, watching Serena Williams dominate in her quarterfinal match.
Grill Room

Tiger fist-pumps, cheers on Nadal at U.S. Open

BY Grill Room Team  — 

Tiger Woods spent Monday night in New York emphatically cheering on Rafa Nadal in his U.S. Open Round of 16 victory.