Watch: Tiger doing 1AM ET wake-up calls to prep for Open time difference

Padraig Harrington may have some reservations about whether Tiger Woods is serious about winning The Open, but the 43-year-old looks pretty locked in.

While he may not be preparing with tournament golf, he is doing 1 a.m. ET wake-up calls to prepare for the five-hour time difference at Royal Portrush, according to a video posted to Nike's Instagram story on Monday.

Woods is a notorious early riser, and he explains why that is in the video.

"If you want to succeed, if you want to get better, if you want to win, if you want to accomplish your goals, it all starts with getting up early in the morning." he advises, before adding, "Have a great day."

With 15 major championships on his résumé, it's hard to argue with those results.

Woods finished in a tie for 21st in his latest start, the U.S. Open, but looked stiff at times, sporting kinesiology tape on his neck and admitting "I feel every shot I hit."

After a closing 69 at Pebble Beach, Woods said he'd prepare for the year's final major at home.

“I think I'm going to take a little bit of time off and enjoy some family time,” he said. “I'm looking forward to getting up there and taking a look at the golf course and trying to figure it out. I hope that my practice rounds are such that we get different winds, especially on a golf course that I've never played, and to get a different feel how it could play for the week.”