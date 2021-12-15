Watch: Tiger Woods captivated by video of he and son Charlie's similarities

Like father, like son.

Before his return to competition at the PNC Championship, where he’ll again team up with his 12-year-old son, Charlie, Tiger Woods sat down to watch some highlights of he and Charlie from last year’s event at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.

Only these weren’t your typical highlights. Instead, PGA Tour’s social team spliced together some side-by-side video showing just how alike the Woods father-son duo are, from their swings to their mannerisms.

“Two things that stick out,” Woods noted, “the timing of the twirls and the pickup of the tee.”

Woods also pointed out “the nose thing that we have.”

“We both have allergies, so we both struggle on the golf course,” Woods added. “We get like wind blowing or we’re sniffing, just that little thing that we both have.”

Woods told Golf Digest recently that Charlie had a growth spurt, so when the young Woods shows up in Orlando this week, he could resemble his legendary father even more.