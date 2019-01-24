Tiger Woods may be one of the most powerful people in sports, but he apparently doesn’t hold sway over the local pizza boy.

While playing his morning round during Wednesday pro-am at the Farmers Insurance Open, Woods wandered over in search of a few slices. Instead, he was turned away: “They aren’t letting us serve right now.” Click here to watch the video.

Brandon Stone of the local KUSI TV station reported that Dang Brother pizza wasn’t allowed to serve at that time because of a health inspector’s status check. Asked about it afterward, the employee, Daniel Johnston, smirked: "No comment."

Way to stand your ground, kid.