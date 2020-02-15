Watch: Tiger Woods four-putts from 20 feet at Genesis Invitational

Getty Images

Tiger Woods did something Saturday he hadn't done on the PGA Tour in 22 years.

He four-putted for the second time in the same season.

Woods, who needed four putts on the first hole in Round 2 at Torrey Pines two weeks ago, hit his approach shot to 18 feet Saturday at Riviera's par-4 13th hole. From there, he needed four putts to get home, missing putts from 2 feet and 3 feet along the way to double bogey.

The first and previously only time Woods had recorded multiple four-putts in a season was 1998.

The double was part of a 5-over 41 on the back nine for Woods, who began Saturday's third round of the Genesis Invitational on No. 10.

The four-putt marks the 14th four-putt of Woods' PGA Tour career. It is also believed to be the first time that Woods has had four-putts in consecutive Tour starts.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Tiger Tracker: Still 4 over despite first birdie in R3

BY Tiger Tracker  — 

Tiger Woods is seeking his record 83rd career PGA Tour victory at this week's Genesis Invitational, but also his first win at Riviera CC. We're tracking the tournament host.
News & Opinion

Why would Tiger skip free points at WGC-Mexico?

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Tiger Woods threw a curveball when he opted to forego next week's WGC-Mexico Championship, but what does it mean about his aspirations for the season?
Golf Central

Highlights: Tiger birdies Nos. 10, 1 at Genesis

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Highlights from Tiger Woods' second round of the Genesis Invitational on Friday at Riviera Country Club.