Watch: Tiger Woods goes dumpster diving for lost ball at Riviera

A bad day at the golf course always beats a good day at the office, right? That wasn't the case for Tiger Woods over the weekend at the Genesis Invitational; a bad day at work on the golf course. Yikes.

The tournament host started the week so promising, with an eagle at the first Thursday. But things quickly went south, capped off by rounds of 76-77 to finish dead last at Riviera. Some might even call that performance trash.

Especially on the par-4 third, Woods' 12th hole of the day. After his tee shot sailed left into the native area, Woods went searching for his ball, only to find it in a waste basket in the gallery.

Just trying to hack it somewhere near the green, Woods again found the rough. However, he managed to recover, getting up and down for an eventful, and likely smelly, par.

Things got even smellier from there for Woods, who played his final six holes in five over to card a final-round 77. Clearly not the week for Woods, who really stunk it up out there.

Woods was just a couple weeks late on capitalizing on Waste Management as the title sponsor. And to make matters worse, there was no trash collection Monday because of Presidents Day.