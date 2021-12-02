Watch: Tiger Woods' swing looks good as he practices at Hero World Challenge

Getty Images

In his first public address since his February car crash, Tiger Woods said that he's still in pain and unsure if he'll ever play golf again professionally.

But by the look of a few practice swings Wednesday ahead of the Hero World Challenge, you'd never think that he was close to having his right leg amputated earlier this year. 

After Woods posted a clip of himself on the range last week with the caption "making progress," it appears the 45-year-old is continuing that path, maybe towards this month's PNC Championship.

