Watch: USWO leader Yuka Saso modeled swing after Rory McIlroy and it's incredible

Yuka Saso is in the field for this week's U.S. Women's Open thanks to her position inside the top 75 in the Rolex Rankings. She currently 40th. She's also from the Philippines, 19 years old and a two-time winner on the Japan LPGA Tour.

And she's leading by one shot through two rounds at The Olympic Club.

Saso's performance – 69-67 – has raised eyebrows, but it was a side-by-side comparison of her swing to that of Rory McIlroy's that blew people's mind.

Saso said she watched YouTube videos to study Rory's swing, and still does. When asked Friday what she likes about the McIlroy method, she replied, "Everything. I like everything, yeah."

This is Saso's third U.S. Women's Open appearance. She missed the cut in 2019 and tied for 13th in December at Champions Golf Club.