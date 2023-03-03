WATCH: Viktor Hovland makes ace in second round of Arnold Palmer Invitational

Viktor Hovland has been a professional less than four years and already has four aces on the PGA Tour.

The latest came Friday afternoon at Bay Hill, when the former Oklahoma State star stepped on the seventh tee and took dead aim on a windy Florida day.

The hole-in-one moved Hovland to 3 under for the week as he looks to better last year’s runner-up finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Full-field scores from the Arnold Palmer Invitational

It was the second eagle of the week for Hovland, and the putter wasn’t needed for either. The Norwegian started on No. 10 yesterday and spun a wedge into the hole on his second swing of the day.

Hovland is still well off the lead of Kurt Kitayama, but that’s nothing a couple more hole-outs can’t fix.