Watch: Will Zalatoris recreates his first ace on same hole with same junior club

Majority of golfers never make a hole-in-one. But Will Zalatoris not only has one in a major championship (2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot), he has two on the same hole in which he made his first.

The 2021 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year went back to the course that introduced him to the sport, Mariners Point in Foster City, California, where he made his first hole-in-one at 8 years old on No. 2. Looking to recreate his shot from that day, he pulled out the same exact club he made the shot with about 17 years ago, and club choice didn't matter for the 25-year-old.

The first time Zalatoris holed an ace, he burst into tears and his dad fell out of his office chair when receiving the news on the other end of the phone. Though the emotions were a little tamer this time around, it's a moment he and his family won't forget.

Zalatoris kept the ball, the club (obviously) and the hole's flag from one of his first special moments playing the sport and he'll do the same after this feat. Although, since his first ace, he's had many more special moments en route to becoming one of the world's top players, he still couldn't believe that one ball dropped to the bottom of the cup.

Next, the former Wake Forest Deacon will try to add another ace to his resume in his QBE Shootout debut, where he'll partner with Sean O’Hair after replacing Steve Stricker, who withdrew from the event with a non-COVID-related illness.