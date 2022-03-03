Watch: World No. 1 Jon Rahm misses 10-inch putt at Arnold Palmer Invitational

The effort was amateurish, but at least he acted professionally.
World No. 1 Jon Rahm nearly whiffed a 10-inch putt on the par-3 seventh hole in Round 1 of the Arnold Palmer Invitational. The slight bump was enough to count the same as his 310-yard drive on the hole prior. He didn't lose his cool, though.
After hitting the back fringe off the tee at No. 7, Rahm cozied up his birdie effort for what appeared to be a gimme par. It was not to be. It was, however, Rahm's third bogey of the day (compared to one birdie). That dropped him to 2 over par at the time, nine shot behind leader Rory McIlroy.