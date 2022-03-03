Watch: World No. 1 Jon Rahm misses 10-inch putt at Arnold Palmer Invitational

The effort was amateurish, but at least he acted professionally.

World No. 1 Jon Rahm nearly whiffed a 10-inch putt on the par-3 seventh hole in Round 1 of the Arnold Palmer Invitational. The slight bump was enough to count the same as his 310-yard drive on the hole prior. He didn't lose his cool, though.

Rahm somehow misses point-blank tap-in for par

After hitting the back fringe off the tee at No. 7, Rahm cozied up his birdie effort for what appeared to be a gimme par. It was not to be. It was, however, Rahm's third bogey of the day (compared to one birdie). That dropped him to 2 over par at the time, nine shot behind leader Rory McIlroy.