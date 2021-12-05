Wearing Sunday red, Tiger Woods hits balls yet again during Hero

While Tiger Woods is not teeing it up in this week’s Hero World Challenge as he recovers from injuries sustained in a February car accident, the tournament host has continued to log practice time in the Bahamas.

For at least the fourth time this week, Woods was spotted on the back of the range Sunday at Albany. This time he was wearing his traditional Sunday red and hitting more drivers.

Woods said earlier this week that he wasn’t expecting a comeback like the one he began at this event four years ago.

“I don't see that type of trend going forward for me,” said Woods, who went on to win the 2018 Tour Championship, 2019 Masters and 2019 Zozo Championship. “I won't have the opportunity to practice given the condition of my leg and build up. I just don't. I'll just have a different way of doing it and that's OK and I'm at peace with that, I've made the climb enough times.”

Woods’ surgically repaired right leg is evidently feeling good enough to log numerous range sessions this week, perhaps a sign that Woods is gearing up to the play in the two-round PNC Championship with son, Charlie, later this month.