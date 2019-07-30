Last week at the Barracuda Championship, Collin Morikawa won as the betting favorite. A week later, the newly minted PGA Tour winner isn’t the favorite for the Wyndham Championship but still has low odds.

Morikawa is listed at 18/1 odds to lift the trophy at Sedgefield Country Club, according to Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. Joining Morikawa at 18-1 is Jordan Spieth.

The only players with better odds are Hideki Matsuyama at 14-1 and Webb Simpson at 10-1.

Simpson is rightfully the betting favorite as he boasts six finishes of T-8 or better in his past nine Wyndham starts, including a victory in 2011.

Here's a look at the betting odds on some of the pre-tournament favorites, via golfodds.com:

10/1: Webb Simpson

14/1: Hideki Matsuyama

18/1: Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth

20/1: Patrick Reed

25/1: Paul Casey, Brandt Snedeker, Viktor Hovland, Billy Horschel

40/1: Chez Reavie, Cameron Smith, Alex Noren, Joaquin Niemann

50/1: Matt Wolff, Lucas Glover

60/1: Sungjae Im, Adam Hadwin, Charles Howell III, Ben An, Martin Kaymer, Aaron Wise, Scott Piercy, Abe Ancer, Kevin Streelman, Russell Henley

