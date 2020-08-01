Webb Simpson using fill-in caddie while Paul Tesori heals ailing back

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Webb Simpson won the last major championship played in San Francisco with his caddie, Paul Tesori, by his side. When Simpson returns to the Bay Area for next week’s PGA Championship, he will make the trip without Tesori.

After working the first two rounds of this week’s WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Tesori was replaced on Saturday as he continued to struggle with an ailing back.

“His back went out last week and it's been really painful for him this week. He managed kind of the first two rounds, but yesterday was really tough for him,” said Simpson following a third-round 69. “He woke up and it was a little bit worse, so he thought it would be smartest to take it off.”

Simpson said the last time Tesori wasn’t on his bag was back in 2013, the year after the duo won the U.S. Open at The Olympic Club.

Tesori was replaced by Joey Duplantis in Memphis and it remains to be seen who will caddie for Simpson next week at TPC Harding Park.

“I'm not sure. As of this morning it didn't look likely that [Tesori] would be able to do it,” Simpson said.