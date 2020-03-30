This Week Across GOLF Channel and GOLFPASS (3/30-4/5)

Programming schedule, premieres and highlights this week across GOLF Channel and GOLFPASS:

Original and Instruction Programming Premieres and Highlights

Today: Big Break Original Series Returns to GOLF Channel for “Big Break Mondays”

Big Break, the network’s original competition series that premiered in 2003 and ran for 23 seasons returns to GOLF Channel today for “Big Break Mondays”. The full season of Big Break II: Las Vegas will air in its entirety throughout the day today (7 a.m.-6 p.m. ET) and will culminate with the final two episodes also airing primetime at 8 p.m. ET. The two finalists – current PGA TOUR caddies Kip Henley (@KipHenley) and Don Donatello (@D2_59) – will engage with fans and viewers via Twitter during the final episode in primetime – airing from 9-11 p.m. ET.

Subsequent Big Break seasons will follow on Big Break Mondays, with full-season marathons airing during the day and the final three hours typically replaying in primetime starting Monday, April 13 following Masters week on GOLF Channel.

Tonight: New Episode (Part II) of Playing Lessons Featuring World No. 1 Rory McIlroy

An all-new episode of Playing Lessons premieres tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel, featuring world No. 1 Rory McIlroy. Hosted by GOLF Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee, part II of the episode will provide insight from McIlroy on his overall course management, in addition to his pre-round putting routine and an in-depth look at his green-reading process.

Prior (6 p.m. ET), sports and entertainment celebrities will convene to compete in the ACE Shootout Celebrity Skills Challenge in Hawaii while raising funds and awareness for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Celebrity participants include Ray Allen, Marc Bulger, Roger Clemens, Lisa Cornwell, Colt Ford, Toby Keith, Paige Mackenzie, Cal Ripken, Jr., Brian Urlacher and Deron Williams.

Tuesday: New Episodes of PGA TOUR – The CUT, and The Skill Code: RX

A new episode of PGA TOUR – The Cut premieres at 10:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, highlighting the lives and interests of the players that make up the world of golf while offering fans a new and modern look at the PGA TOUR and its players.

At 7:30 p.m. ET, Cameron McCormick hosts a new episode of The Skill Code: RX (“Sand Survival Tips”), where he offers fundamental concepts to thrive in the bunker by demonstrating proper technique related to setup, clubhead entry, trajectory and spin control.

Immediately following, Golf’s Greatest Rounds will recall Tiger Woods’ memorable victory at the 2013 PLAYERS Championship at 8 p.m. ET.

Wednesday: GOLF Films’ Arnie (Four-parts)

Airing in primetime beginning at 8 p.m. ET, GOLF Channel will air GOLF Films’ four-part Arnie, running in succession in four one-hour installments (Arnie – His Army, 8 p.m.; Arnie – The Majors, 9 p.m.; Arnie – His Legacy, 9 p.m.; Arnie & Me, 10 p.m.)

At 7 p.m. ET, a new digital episode of PGA TOUR Champions Learning Center will post on GOLF Channel’s YouTube channel and via @GolfChannel’s social media handles. Host Vince Cellini will be joined via Skype by six-time PGA TOUR Champions winner David Frost to demonstrate golf-specific exercises that can be done at home.

GOLFPASS Instruction & Original Programming

Monday-Friday: GOLFPASS coaches will offer instruction tips and interact with fans via GOLFPASS social media handles throughout the day using the Hashtag #SwingFromHome. Each day will feature a different coach providing their own unique brand of instruction, including a 10-minute “Living Room Lesson” from each instructor that will post at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Monday: Chris Como (1 p.m. ET: Live Twitter Q&A; 8 p.m.: Instagram Live)

Tuesday: Martin Hall (6:30 p.m. ET: Instagram Live)

Wednesday: Andrew Rice (6 p.m. ET: Instagram Live)

Thursday: Martin Chuck (8 p.m. ET: Instagram Live)

Friday: Don Saladino (3 p.m. ET: Instagram Live)

Big Break Full Seasons on GOLFPASS

GOLFPASS is celebrating the return of Big Break with an offer to access its vast library of premium entertainment and instructional videos for free through a complimentary two-month trial of the newly launched GOLFPASS Video membership. The first three seasons of Big Break are now available to stream on GOLFPASS (Big Break 1, Big Break II: Las Vegas, Big Break III: Ladies Only).

My Daily Routine: New Episodes on GOLFPASS

My Daily Routine, the original GOLFPASS series where top golfers, athletes, entertainers and acclaimed business professionals showcase the daily rituals that keep them sharp and on their games, today introduces three new episodes featuring World No. 1 Rory McIlroy, LPGA Tour star Gerina Piller, and award-winning country music band Old Dominion.

News Programming and Highlights

Golf Central and Morning Drive will continue to provide regular news updates in reaction to the latest developments around the world of golf.

Morning Drive is producing daily briefings and conducting fan interactive segments, both of which are scheduled to post by 10 a.m. ET across GOLF Channel Digital platforms, GOLF Channel’s YouTube page and across the show’s social media handles (@GCMorningDrive on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook).

Golf Central is issuing reports daily via GOLF Channel’s social media handles (including @GolfCentral on Twitter) and GOLF Channel Digital platforms. Beginning today, GOLF Channel will air daily Golf Central news updates at 6 p.m. ET and re-air them multiple times each evening.

GOLF Channel Podcast Premieres

GOLF Channel podcasts are available for listening on GOLF Channel Digital as well as on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify and Art19 and other podcast providers. New episodes available now:

Golf Central Podcast presented by TaylorMade: GOLF Channel senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner talk about the latest developments in the golf world as impacted by COVID-19, including the Olympics being moved to 2021, the latest on the U.S. Open and a discussion on the Ryder Cup. Available Monday.

FORE-1-1 with Chantel McCabe: Joined by avid golfer and Instagram personality Katie Kearney to discuss Kearney’s passion for the game and her love for South Africa. Available now.

1UP with Gary Williams: Joined by GOLF Channel’s Jaime Diaz, the season two debut includes a discussion on golf-related books to read while social distancing. Available now.

Tournament Programming (Encore Airings)

2019 Augusta National Women’s Amateur (NBC)

Airing Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on NBC will be the encore broadcast of last year’s inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur. A monumental day in golf and the overall sports landscape, Jennifer Kupcho captured the first edition of the event while battling Maria Fassi in the final pairing at the famed Augusta National Golf Club on the Saturday prior to the 2019 Masters. GOLF Channel also will air the final day Saturday at 9 p.m. ET.

LPGA Tour: ANA Inspiration (2018, 2019)

Third and final round encore telecasts of the LPGA’s 2018 and 2019 ANA Inspiration major championship will air Thursday-Sunday on GOLF Channel. Third and final round coverage of the 2018 edition of the event (won by Pernilla Lindberg on the eighth playoff hole) will air Thursday and Friday (Noon-4 p.m.), while third and final round coverage of the 2019 ANA Inspiration (won by Jin Young Ko) will air at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday.

PGA TOUR: 2019 Valero Texas Open

Thursday-Sunday, GOLF Channel will re-air tournament rounds of the 2019 Valero Texas Open, won by Corey Conners. Third and final round coverage will air Saturday-Sunday afternoon on NBC.

Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals (2018, 2019)

GOLF Channel will televise both the 2018 and 2019 editions of the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals from Augusta National Golf Club. The 2018 competition will air at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 4, while the 2019 National Finals will air Sunday at 8 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET.

Original Programming Premieres & Highlights on GOLF Channel – March 30-April 1 (All Times EST) Monday, March 30 7 a.m.-6 p.m. / 8-11 p.m. Big Break II: Las Vegas (Full Season Marathon) 6-7 p.m. ACE Shootout Celebrity Skills Challenge 7:30-8 p.m. / 11:30 p.m.-Midnight Playing Lessons – Rory McIlroy: Part II (NEW) Tuesday, March 31 10:30 a.m. / 6:30 p.m. PGA TOUR – The CUT (NEW) 7:30 p.m. The Skill Code: RX – Sand Survival Tips (NEW) 8-10 p.m. / 10 p.m.-Midnight Golf’s Greatest Rounds: 2013 PLAYERS (Tiger Woods) Wednesday, April 1 8 p.m. GOLF Films: Arnie – His Army 9 p.m. GOLF Films: Arnie – The Majors 10 p.m. GOLF Films: Arnie – His Legacy 11 p.m. GOLF Films: Arnie & Me Tournament Encore Airings on GOLF Channel & NBC – April 2-5 (All Times EST) Saturday, April 4 1-3:30 p.m. (NBC) / 9 p.m.-Midnight 2019 Augusta National Women’s Amateur (Final Round) Thursday, April 2 Noon-4 p.m. / 7-9 p.m. 2018 ANA Inspiration (Third Round) Friday, April 3 Noon-4 p.m. / 7-9 p.m. 2018 ANA Inspiration (Final Round) Saturday, April 4 5-9 p.m. 2019 ANA Inspiration (Third Round) Sunday, April 5 5-9 p.m. 2019 ANA Inspiration (Final Round) Saturday, April 4 3:30-5 p.m. 2018 Drive Chip & Putt National Finals Sunday, April 5 8 a.m.-1 p.m. / 9 p.m.-Midnight 2019 Drive Chip & Putt National Finals Thursday, April 2 4-7 p.m. / 9 p.m.-Midnight 2019 Valero Texas Open (First Round) Friday, April 3 4-7 p.m. / 9 p.m.-Midnight 2019 Valero Texas Open (Second Round) Saturday, April 4 1-3:30 p.m. 2019 Valero Texas Open (Third Round) 3:30-6 p.m. (NBC) 2019 Valero Texas Open (Third Round) Sunday, April 5 1-2:30 p.m. 2019 Valero Texas Open (Final Round) 2:30-6 p.m. (NBC) 2019 Valero Texas Open (Final Round)

-NBC Sports Group-