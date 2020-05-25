This Week Across GOLF Channel and GOLFPASS (May 25-31)

All Week: Morning Drive, Golf Central Daily Shows Continue with Latest in Golf

Morning Drive and Golf Central continue this week with new episodes daily (9 a.m. ET – Morning Drive; 6 p.m. ET – Golf Central), covering the latest developments in the sport.

Tour professionals and prominent college golf personalities are scheduled to join throughout the week, including Lexi Thompson, PGA of America President Suzy Whaley and Duke women’s golf coach Dan Brooks on Morning Drive; with Trevor Immelman and Kevin Kisner among the guests scheduled to join Golf Central. PGA TOUR winner Stuart Appleby also will join Morning Drive as a contributing analyst Saturday and Sunday.

Today: Big Break Ireland All Day; GOLF on Campus, Swing Expedition with Chris Como

‘Big Break Mondays’ continue on GOLF Channel today with Big Break Ireland, the series’ 16th season that initially aired in 2011. Six men and six women competed for tournament exemptions (Two European Tour exemptions for male winner; LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour tournament exemption for female winner) and more than $80,000 in cash and prizes. Big Break Ireland was won by Mark Murphy in the championship match over Julien Trudeau that extended into a sudden-death playoff. The 10-episode season is airing its entirety today (continuing until 6 p.m. ET), with the final three episodes re-airing from 8-11 p.m. ET. Subsequent Big Break seasons will continue in the coming weeks on Big Break Mondays, with full-season marathons airing during the day and the final two episodes (typically) replaying in primetime on GOLF Channel. Members of the cast will engage on social media throughout the day today using #BigBreak.

GOLF Channel also is premiering a new original series today, GOLF on Campus presented by Golf Pride MCC Teams, giving viewers an all-access look into several of the top women’s and men’s college golf programs. Hosted by GOLF Channel analyst Amanda Blumenhurst, the series will launch on GOLF Channel’s YouTube today at 1 p.m. ET with the first of five episodes (schedule below). A special 30-minute compilation show also will air at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. ET Wednesday on GOLF Channel, offering a glimpse into the future stars of the game, as well as life on campus. Blumenherst – a former three-time National Player of the Year and All-American at Duke – visited the campuses in early 2020 while college golf was still in full swing.

Monday, May 25: Arizona State (women)

Wednesday, May 27: Arizona (women)

Friday, May 29: San Diego State (men)

Monday, June 1: Arizona State (men)

Wednesday, June 3: Pepperdine (men)

At 7 p.m. ET, GOLF Channel will air a new episode of Swing Expedition with Chris Como, where Como travels to Scottsdale, Ariz., to spend a day with Pia Nilsson and Lynn Marriott of Vision54. The episode offers a unique approach to game improvement, focusing on controlling emotions and mindset rather than technical skillset.

Tuesday: New Episodes of School of Golf, The Skill Code RX

At 7 p.m. ET, a new episode of School of Golf will premiere, featuring host Martin Hall from his garage in South Florida. The episode will include Hall paying tribute to his teaching mentors, with drills from Jim Flick, John Jacobs and Bob Toski. Immediately following at 7:30 p.m. ET will be a new episode of The Skill Code RX, with host Cameron McCormick focusing on improvement with scoring clubs, distance control and trajectory through a series of skills-based games.

Then at 8 p.m. ET, Golf’s Greatest Rounds will recount the final round of the 2018 Open at Carnoustie in Scotland, when Francesco Molinari held off Tiger Woods and other pursuers en route to his first major championship.

Feherty Up Close (From a Distance): Keegan Michael Key, Michelle Wie West

GOLF Channel is continuing to publish new content as part of its Feherty Up Close (From a Distance) presented by Farmers Insurance®, a short-form interview extension of the Emmy-nominated original series Feherty, with sports and entertainment guests joining David Feherty remotely via video conference.

New episodes scheduled to be published this week include interviews with Emmy award-winning actor and comedian Keegan Michael Key (Tuesday), along with LPGA Tour winner and major champion Michelle Wie West (Friday). All episodes are available on GOLF Channel’s YouTube, including the latest interviews with award-winning sports broadcaster Rich Eisen, and actor/comedian George Lopez.

Next Monday (June 1) at 10 p.m. ET, GOLF Channel will air a an hour-long episode of Feherty Up Close (From a Distance), featuring interviews with award-winning actors Keegan Michael Key and Michael Peña, three-time PGA TOUR winner Ian Poulter and NBC Sports host Mike Tirico.

Wednesday: Encore of Tiger Slam in Primetime, New Episode of PGA TOUR – The CUT

At 7 p.m. ET, a new digital episode of PGA TOUR Champions Learning Center will be published on GOLF Channel’s YouTube and via @GolfChannel social media handles. Four-time PGA TOUR Champions winner Mark Calcavecchia, along with his wife Brenda, will discuss how they’ve been making the most of their time during quarantine.

A new episode of PGA TOUR – The CUT will air on GOLF Channel at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Then at 8 p.m., 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET, GOLF Films’ Tiger Slam (initially premiering last night) will re-air, chronicling Tiger Woods’ unprecedented feat of winning all four major championships in succession over a 10-month stretch. Narrated by Emmy Award-winning actor Michael Kenneth Williams (The Wire, Boardwalk Empire), the film details Woods’ dominance atop the professional golf landscape, lifting the sport to places not previously seen after capturing each of golf’s four majors between June 2000 and April 2001.

Friday: Golf Skills Challenge from 2000, 2003, 2007

Beginning at 2 p.m. ET on Friday, GOLF Channel will air three editions of the former Golf Skills Challenge, featuring some of golf’s legends competing in various skill competitions, in addition to a handful of other-sport athletes.

2003 Skills Challenge (2 p.m. ET) – Greg Norman, Paul Azinger, Nick Faldo, Rich Beem, Peter Jacobsen, Colin Montgomerie, Padraig Harrington, Dudley Hart and Mark McGwire.

2000 Skills Challenge (7 p.m. ET) – Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Nick Price, David Duval, Lee Janzen, Billy Andrade, Jean Van de Velde and Gary Nicklaus.

2007 Skills Challenge (11 p.m. ET) – Greg Norman, Bubba Watson, Peter Jacobsen, Natalie Gulbis, Jerry Rice, John Elway, Roger Clemens and Dan Marino.

GOLFPASS Original Programming

Tuesday: New Episode of The Conor Moore Show

On Tuesday, a new episode of The Conor Moore Show premieres, when Conor welcomes comedians Jay Larson and Rory Scovel who go “cart path only”. Conor also breaks down the action from The Match II and takes a closer look at every sport that is kinda, sorta like golf.

The series is available exclusively on GOLFPASS as part of the digital membership program, which is offering the first two episodes of the new series for free. Episodes feature real-time monologues, sketches, as well as interviews with personalities from sports and entertainment.

Eighteen Big Break Full Seasons Now on GOLFPASS

This past Friday, Big Break Mexico joined 17 previous seasons of Big Break that are now available on GOLFPASS, golf’s only comprehensive digital membership that offers everything golfers love about the game. Each week, full Big Break seasons are launching on GOLFPASS as part of the newly launched GOLFPASS Video membership. Eighteen Big Break seasons are currently available on GOLFPASS, including Big Break I, Big Break II: Las Vegas, Big Break III: Ladies Only, Big Break IV: USA vs. Europe, Big Break V: Hawaii, Big Break VI: Trump National, Big Break VII: Reunion, Big Break Mesquite, Big Break Sandals Resorts, Big Break Ka’anapali, Big Break Prince Edward Island, Big Break Michigan, Big Break Dominican Republic, Big Break Indian Wells, Big Break Ireland, Big Break Atlantis, Big Break Greenbrier, and Big Break Mexico.

This Friday, Big Break Florida will launch on GOLFPASS, bringing the number of Big Break seasons available to 19.

GOLF Channel Podcast Premieres

GOLF Channel podcasts are available for listening on GOLF Channel Digital as well as on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify and Art19 and other podcast providers. New episodes available this week:

Brandel Chamblee Podcast with Jaime Diaz: Chamblee and Diaz touch on golf’s return at the TaylorMade Driving Relief before going in-depth remembering the Tiger Slam and attempt to put it in perspective with other monumental achievements from the world of golf.

1 Up Podcast with Gary Williams: Williams is joined by renowned instructor (and Tiger Woods’ former swing coach) Butch Harmon. The two reminisce about Harmon’s close involvement with Woods during the peak of his career in previewing last night’s premiere of Tiger Slam on GOLF Channel.

College Golf Talk: GOLF Channel’s Steve Burkowski and Brentley Romine are joined by Julie Williams (Golfweek) and Ryan Herrington (Golf Digest) to reflect on the 2020 women’s college golf season. With the season suspended due to COVID-19, the four will discuss what might have been at Grayhawk Golf Club (NCAA Championship), including selecting who they feel would have been crowned individual and team national champions. Available Wednesday.

FORE-1-1 with Chantel McCabe: Korn Ferry Tour player Jared Wolfe joins McCabe to talk about how he’s been selling medical supplies during the pandemic. Wolfe also discusses how he plans to approach the newly combined 2020-’21 Korn Ferry Tour season.

Tournament Programming (Encore Airings)

NCAA Women’s Golf National Championship (2019)

Tuesday and Wednesday (3 p.m. ET), GOLF Channel will air encore coverage of the 2019 NCAA Women’s Golf National Championship, including the individual national championship (Tuesday) and team semifinals (Wednesday). On Thursday, the network will present an enhanced encore of the 2019 team national championship match, Watch Along with Champions presented by Stifel, beginning at 2 p.m. ET (re-airing at 7 p.m. ET). The telecast will feature reflections and insight from members of the national champion Duke women’s team, along with head coach Dan Brooks.

European Tour: Dubai Duty Free Irish Open (2019)

Thursday-Sunday (beginning at 6 a.m. ET), GOLF Channel will re-air all four rounds of the 2019 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, won by Jon Rahm.

LPGA Tour: Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio (2020); HSBC Women’s World Championship (2018); Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions (2020) Final Rounds

Friday-Sunday, GOLF Channel will re-air final rounds from the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio (Friday, Noon, ET, Madelene Sagstrom, winner); the 2020 HSBC Women’s World Championship (Saturday, 3 p.m. ET, Michelle Wie West, winner); and the 2020 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions (Sunday, 3 p.m. ET, Gaby Lopez and John Smoltz, winners).

PGA TOUR: Quicken Loans National (2018), Rocket Mortgage Classic (2019)

Saturday and Sunday, GOLF Channel will air “lead-in” coverage (beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET) of the final rounds of the 2018 Quicken Loans National (won by Francesco Molinari) and the 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic (won by Nate Lashley), prior to the conclusion of each round airing on CBS.

Men’s Olympic Golf (2016)

Encore telecasts of the 2016 Men’s Olympics Golf (from Rio in Brazil) will air Saturday and Sunday night beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Golf’s return to the Olympics Games for the first time in more than 100 years, third round coverage will air Saturday night, with final round coverage airing on Sunday. Justin Rose (England, Gold) ultimately outlasted Henrik Stenson (Sweden, Silver) and Matt Kuchar (United States, Bronze).

