This Week Across GOLF Channel & GOLFPASS (May 4-10)

Morning Drive and Golf Central continue this week with new episodes daily (9 a.m. ET – Morning Drive; 6 p.m. ET – Golf Central), covering the latest developments in the sport.

Both shows will feature guest interviews throughout the week, including Tour professionals joining to reflect on their victories being featured this week through GOLF Channel’s encore tournament programming.

Additionally, the 2019 ANNIKA and Fred Haskins Awards presented by Stifel winners will be announced Friday on Golf Central, recognizing the most outstanding collegiate golfers for the 2019-20 season.

Big Break III: Ladies Only – All Day and in Primetime

‘Big Break Mondays’ continue on GOLF Channel today with Big Break III: Ladies Only, the series’ third season that initially aired in 2005 and remains one of the highest-rated seasons amongst the series’ 23 seasons. Featuring a cast of 10 female aspiring professional golfers competing for LPGA Tour tournament exemptions, Big Break III was won by Danielle Amiee. The 10-episode season is airing its entirety today (continuing until 6 p.m. ET), with the final two episodes re-airing from 8-11 p.m. ET. Subsequent Big Break seasons will continue in the coming weeks on Big Break Mondays, with full-season marathons airing during the day and the final two episodes (typically) replaying in primetime on GOLF Channel.

Tuesday: New Episode of The Skill Code RX, Golf’s Greatest Rounds: 2016 Ryder Cup

At 7:30 p.m. ET, a new episode of The Skill Code RX will premiere, featuring host Cameron McCormick. The episode (“Greenside Practice and Games”) will focus on practice session games designed to emphasize fundamentals through a variety of shots under different circumstances.

Then at 8 p.m. ET, Golf’s Greatest Rounds will recount the final day of the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Minnesota. The episode will showcase the United States’ first victory in the biennial international competition since 2008, after falling to Europe on the three previous editions of the event.

Feherty Up Close (From a Distance): New Interviews with John Smoltz, Ian Poulter

GOLF Channel is continuing to publish new content as part of its Feherty Up Close (From a Distance) platform, a short-form interview extension of the Emmy-nominated original series Feherty, with sports and entertainment guests joining Feherty remotely via video conference.

New episodes scheduled to be published this week include interviews with Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher and television analyst John Smoltz (Tuesday), along with 12-time European Tour (and three-time PGA TOUR) winner Ian Poulter (Friday). All episodes are available on GOLF Channel’s YouTube, including the latest interviews with 21-time European Tour winner and former Ryder Cup captain Sam Torrance, and former golf broadcaster Gary McCord.

Wednesday: Kenny Perry on PGA TOUR Champions Learning Center, GOLF Films’ Hogan

At 7 p.m. ET, a new digital episode of PGA TOUR Champions Learning Center will be published on GOLF Channel’s YouTube channel and via @GolfChannel social media handles. Host Vince Cellini will be joined by 14-time PGA TOUR winner Kenny Perry, who will discuss how he’s been keeping his game sharp at home in Kentucky, along with his passion for muscle cars. A new episode of PGA TOUR – The CUT will air on GOLF Channel at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Following, GOLF Films’ two-part Hogan will air in succession beginning at 8 p.m. ET, featuring one of the most prolific golfers of all-time: Ben Hogan. The film’s two-parts, Perseverance and Perfection offer a comprehensive biopic on the life and legacy of Hogan, who remains as arguably one of the greatest sports comeback stories of all-time, alongside a list that includes George Foreman, Michael Jordan and Monica Seles. Hogan will re-air immediately after its initial timeslot: Perseverance – Part I (8 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET); Perfection – Part II (9 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET). Wednesday on Morning Drive, GOLF Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee will join the show to discuss fellow Texan, Ben Hogan in advance of the film airing in primetime.

GOLFPASS Original Programming & Instruction

Tuesday: New Episode of The Conor Moore Show

A first-of-its-kind comedy series poking a little fun at golf’s biggest stars, The Conor Moore Show returns with a new episode Tuesday night on GOLFPASS.

This week on The Conor Moore Show, Brooks Koepka experiments with an at-home haircut, Henrik Stenson pulls a prank on GOLF Channel employees, and Conor imagines a “Who Wants to Be A Millionaire: Golf Edition”.

The series is available exclusively on GOLFPASS as part of the digital membership program, which is offering the first two episodes of the new series for free. Episodes feature real-time monologues, sketches, as well as interviews with personalities from sports and entertainment.

Monday-Friday: GOLFPASS coaches will offer instruction tips and interact with fans via GOLFPASS social media handles, with each day featuring a different coach providing their own unique brand of instruction:

Monday: Pia Nilsson & Lynn Marriott (10:30 a.m.: Instagram/Facebook) Chris Como & Scott Fawcett (8 p.m.: Instagram Live)

Tuesday: Martin Hall (10:30 a.m.: Instagram/Facebook)

Wednesday: Andrew Rice (6 p.m.: Live, Twitter)

Thursday: Martin Chuck (10:30 a.m.: Instagram/Facebook)

Friday: Don Saladino (Noon: Instagram Live)

Big Break Full Seasons on GOLFPASS

This past Friday, Big Break Michigan and Big Break Dominican Republic joined 11 previous seasons of Big Break that are now available on GOLFPASS, golf’s only comprehensive digital membership that offers everything golfers love about the game. Each week, full Big Break seasons are launching on GOLFPASS as part of the newly launched GOLFPASS Video membership. Thirteen Big Break seasons are currently available on GOLFPASS, including Big Break I, Big Break II: Las Vegas, Big Break III: Ladies Only, Big Break IV: USA vs. Europe, Big Break V: Hawaii, Big Break VI: Trump National, Big Break VII: Reunion, Big Break Mesquite, Big Break Sandals Resorts, Big Break Ka’anapali and Big Break Prince Edward Island, Big Break Michigan and Big Break Dominican Republic.

This Friday, Big Break Indian Wells and Big Break Ireland will launch on GOLFPASS, bringing the number of Big Break seasons available to 15.

GOLF Channel Podcast Premieres

GOLF Channel podcasts are available for listening on GOLF Channel Digital as well as on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify and Art19 and other podcast providers. New episodes available this week:

1Up Podcast with Gary Williams: ESPN analysts Kirk Herbstreit (college football) and Jay Bilas (college basketball) will join Williams on a new episode to discuss how COVID-19 has impacted the sports landscape, as well as a return to competition without fans. Available now.

Brandel Chamblee Podcast with Jamie Diaz: Chamblee and Diaz discuss how players should approach their time away from competition, as well as which players could potentially benefit from it. Chamblee also reflects on his takeaways from last week’s ‘Watchalong with Rory’ encore airing of the 2019 PLAYERS Championship final round, and breaks down how vital “feel” is to a player’s golf swing.

Golf Central Podcast presented by TaylorMade: GOLF Channel writers Rex Hoggard and Will Gray discuss the PGA TOUR’s updated eligibility policy amidst COVID-19, and weigh in on the impact it will have on Korn Ferry TOUR players. The two also break down the latest schedule news on the LPGA, European TOUR, and PGA TOUR Champions.

College Golf Talk: GOLF Channel senior writer Ryan Lavner is joined by Georgia Tech senior (and U.S. Amateur champion) Andy Ogletree to talk about the coronavirus’ impact on his career, and his plans to turn professional.

Tournament Programming (Encore Airings)

2014 Ryder Cup (Final Day)

On Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET, GOLF Channel will re-air the final day of the 2014 Ryder Cup from Gleneagles in Scotland. Europe entered singles matches on the final day with a four-point lead, and would go on to win its third consecutive Ryder Cup over the United States (16 ½ - 11 ½). Paul McGinley (European captain) is scheduled to join Morning Drive on Wednesday to reflect on Europe’s win in advance of the encore airing at 11 a.m. ET.

PGA TOUR: AT&T Byron Nelson (2016-’19)

Thursday-Sunday, GOLF Channel will re-air final round telecasts of the AT&T Byron Nelson (2016-’19). Thursday and Friday (3 p.m. ET) will feature the final round of the 2018 (won by Aaron Wise) and 2019 (won by Sung Kang) edition of the event, respectively. Saturday and Sunday, GOLF Channel will air “lead-in” coverage (beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET) of the 2016 and 2017 final rounds (won by Sergio Garcia – 2016; Billy Horschel – 2017), prior to the conclusion of each round airing on CBS.

PGA TOUR Champions: Regions Tradition (2015-‘18)

Encore telecasts of the PGA TOUR Champions’ Regions Tradition (2015-’18) will air Thursday-Sunday on GOLF Channel. Final round coverage of the 2015 and 2016 event (Jeff Maggert – 2015; Bernhard Langer – 2016) will air from 1-3 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday, while final round coverage of the 2017 and 2018 editions of the event (Bernhard Langer – 2017; Miguel Angel Jimenez – 2018) will air from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday.