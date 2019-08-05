This week in golf (Aug. 5-11): TV schedule, tee times, info

Here's a look at what's happening in professional golf this week, and how you can watch it:

PGA Tour

The Northern Trust

Thursday-Sunday, Liberty National, Jersey City, N.J.

Course specs: Par 71, 7,370 yards

Purse: $9.25 million

Defending champion: Bryson DeChambeau

Notables in the field: Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas

Tee times: N/A

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-2:45 p.m. ET (Golf Channel) and 3-6 p.m. ET (CBS); Sunday, Noon-1:45 p.m. ET (Golf Channel) and 2-6 p.m. ET (CBS)

PGA Tour Live: Thursday-Friday, 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m. ET; Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. ET; Sunday, 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. ET

LPGA

Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open

Thursday-Sunday, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

Course specs: Par 71

Purse: $1.5 million

Defending champion: Ariya Jutanugarn

Notables in the field: Ariya Jutanugarn, Sei Young Kim, Jennifer Kupcho, Leona Maguire, Minjee Lee, Bronte Law

Tee times: N/A

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Sunday, 8:30-11:30 a.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Web.com Tour

WinCo Foods Portland Open

Thursday-Sunday, Pumpkin Ridge GC (Witch Hollow), North Plains, Ore.

Course specs: Par 71, 7,109 yards

Purse: $800,000

Defending champion: Sungjae Im

Notables in the field: Scottie Scheffler, Robby Shelton, Maverick McNealy, Zac Blair, Kristoffer Ventura

Tee times: N/A

TV schedule: Thursday-Sunday, 6-9 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)