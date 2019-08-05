This week in golf (Aug. 5-11): TV schedule, tee times, info

Here's a look at what's happening in professional golf this week, and how you can watch it:
PGA Tour
The Northern Trust
Thursday-Sunday, Liberty National, Jersey City, N.J.
Course specs: Par 71, 7,370 yards
Purse: $9.25 million
Defending champion: Bryson DeChambeau
Notables in the field: Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas
Tee times: N/A
TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-2:45 p.m. ET (Golf Channel) and 3-6 p.m. ET (CBS); Sunday, Noon-1:45 p.m. ET (Golf Channel) and 2-6 p.m. ET (CBS)
PGA Tour Live: Thursday-Friday, 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m. ET; Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. ET; Sunday, 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. ET
LPGA
Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open
Thursday-Sunday, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
Course specs: Par 71
Purse: $1.5 million
Defending champion: Ariya Jutanugarn
Notables in the field: Ariya Jutanugarn, Sei Young Kim, Jennifer Kupcho, Leona Maguire, Minjee Lee, Bronte Law
Tee times: N/A
TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Sunday, 8:30-11:30 a.m. ET (Golf Channel)
Web.com Tour
WinCo Foods Portland Open
Thursday-Sunday, Pumpkin Ridge GC (Witch Hollow), North Plains, Ore.
Course specs: Par 71, 7,109 yards
Purse: $800,000
Defending champion: Sungjae Im
Notables in the field: Scottie Scheffler, Robby Shelton, Maverick McNealy, Zac Blair, Kristoffer Ventura
Tee times: N/A
TV schedule: Thursday-Sunday, 6-9 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)