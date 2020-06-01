This Week on GOLF Channel & GOLFPASS (June 1-7)

News, Original and Instruction Programming Highlights

All Week: Morning Drive Extends to One-Hour Shows Each Day

Morning Drive and Golf Central continue this week with new episodes daily (9 a.m. ET – Morning Drive; 6 p.m. ET – Golf Central), covering the latest developments in the sport. Beginning today, Morning Drive is being extended to a one-hour show each day, with a new episode airing daily from 9-10 a.m. ET.

Tour professionals and prominent college golf personalities are among those scheduled to join Morning Drive and Golf Central throughout the week to reflect on their victories being featured this week through GOLF Channel’s encore tournament programming. Scheduled guests include: Annika Sorenstam, Zach Johnson, Cristie Kerr, Colin Montgomerie, Conrad Ray and Wesley Bryan.

GOLF Channel this week also will continue releasing new episodes of its original series, GOLF on Campus presented by Golf Pride MCC Teams, giving viewers an all-access look into several of the top women’s and men’s college golf programs. Hosted by GOLF Channel analyst Amanda Blumenhurst, the series is available on GOLF Channel’s YouTube, with the fourth and fifth episodes being released this week. Blumenherst – a former three-time National Player of the Year and All-American at Duke – visited the campuses in early 2020 while college golf was still in full swing. A compilation episode with footage from each of the five teams being profiled will air tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel.

Monday, June 1: Episode 4 – Arizona State (men)

Wednesday, June 3: Episode 5 – Pepperdine (men)

Today: Big Break The Palm Beaches All Day; Swing Expedition with Chris Como

‘Big Break Mondays’ continue on GOLF Channel today with Big Break The Palm Beaches, the series’ 23rd season that initially aired in 2015. Twelve men competed for more than $120,000 in cash and prizes and an exemption into the 2015 Barbasol Championship on the PGA TOUR. Big Break The Palm Beaches was won by Richy Werenski in the championship match over Justin Martinson. The 11-episode season is airing its entirety today (continuing until 6 p.m. ET), with the final two episodes re-airing from 8-10 p.m. ET. Members of the cast will engage on social media throughout the day today using #BigBreak.

At 7 p.m. ET, GOLF Channel will air a new episode of Swing Expedition with Chris Como, where Como spends the day with the University of Texas men’s golf team. The episode features a conversation with head coach John Fields, a closer look at Cole Hammer’s golf swing, along with driving and short game keys with Parker Coody, Pierceson Coody and Christoffer Bring.

Then at 10 p.m. ET, GOLF Channel will premiere Feherty Up Close (From a Distance) presented by Farmers Insurance®, featuring Emmy-nominated host David Feherty conducting short-form interviews with sports and entertainment celebrities remotely via video conference. The one-hour show will feature interviews with award-winning actors Keegan Michael Key and Michael Peña, three-time PGA TOUR winner Ian Poulter and NBC Sports host Mike Tirico.

Tuesday: School of Golf (New), Golf’s Greatest Rounds: 2010 Ryder Cup

At 7 p.m. ET, a new episode of School of Golf will premiere, featuring host Martin Hall from his garage in South Florida. The episode will focus on improving wedge play. Hall also demonstrates how to use a coat hanger, rope and a model airplane to hit solid chip and pitch shots.

Then at 8 p.m. ET, Golf’s Greatest Rounds will recount the final day of the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor in Wales, when Europe edged the United States 14 ½ to 13 ½. It marked Europe’s sixth Ryder Cup victory in the span of eight editions of the event, and the fourth consecutive win on European home soil.

Wednesday: GOLF Films’ Short Stories Premieres, New Episode of PGA TOUR – The CUT

At 7 p.m. ET, a new digital episode of PGA TOUR Champions Learning Center will be published on GOLF Channel’s YouTube and via @GolfChannel social media handles. Eight-time PGA TOUR Champions winner Kirk Triplett joins the show to discuss how he’s trying to keep his game sharp until the TOUR’s scheduled resumption in late July.

A new episode of PGA TOUR – The CUT will air on GOLF Channel at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Then, GOLF Films will present two one-hour “Short Stories” episodes premiering at 8 and 9 p.m. ET. The shows will offer a collection of dedicated features highlighting some of the most inspiring and compelling figures in golf. The first episode will re-air at 10 p.m. ET, with the second episode re-airing at 11 p.m. ET.

Friday: Golf Skills Challenge from 1994, 2003, 2010

Beginning at 3 p.m. ET on Friday, GOLF Channel will air three editions of the former Golf Skills Challenge, featuring some of golf’s legends competing in various skill competitions, in addition to a handful of other-sport athletes.

1994 Skills Challenge (3 p.m. ET) – Ben Crenshaw, Hale Irwin, Phil Mickelson, Gary Player, Chi Chi Rodriguez, Tom Weiskopf, Mark McCumber and Peter Jacobsen.

2010 Skills Challenge (7 p.m. ET) – Wayne Gretzky, Fred Couples, Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson, Nick Price, Mark O’Meara, Scott Verplank and Rickie Barnes.

2003 Skills Challenge (11 p.m. ET) – Greg Norman, Paul Azinger, Nick Faldo, Rich Beem, Peter Jacobsen, Colin Montgomerie, Padraig Harrington, Dudley Hart and Mark McGwire.

GOLFPASS Original Programming

Tuesday: New Episodes of The Conor Moore Show, Fairway to Table (Olympia Fields)

On Tuesday, a new episode of The Conor Moore Show premieres, with a look ahead to the PGA TOUR’s return on June 11. Conor also gets animated with Tiger Woods.

The series is available exclusively on GOLFPASS as part of the digital membership program, which is offering the first two episodes of the new series for free. Episodes feature real-time monologues, sketches, as well as interviews with personalities from sports and entertainment.

Fairway to Table presented by ClubBuy returns for a new episode Tuesday on GOLFPASS, showcasing Olympia Fields Country Club outside of Chicago. The episode features executive chef John Beck, as well as a tour of the largest clubhouse locker room in the United States.

Featuring a culinary adventure exploring some of the nation’s finest country clubs, the series introduces the artists behind the apron who are creating local flavors and fantastic feasts for their members. Hosted by chef and author Michael Ponzio, each episode of Fairway to Table showcases the culinary program at the best country clubs across the U.S.

Nineteen Big Break Full Seasons Now on GOLFPASS

This past Friday, Big Break Florida joined 18 previous seasons of Big Break that are now available on GOLFPASS, golf’s only comprehensive digital membership that offers everything golfers love about the game. Each week, full Big Break seasons are launching on GOLFPASS as part of the newly launched GOLFPASS Video membership. Nineteen Big Break seasons are currently available on GOLFPASS, including Big Break I, Big Break II: Las Vegas, Big Break III: Ladies Only, Big Break IV: USA vs. Europe, Big Break V: Hawaii, Big Break VI: Trump National, Big Break VII: Reunion, Big Break Mesquite, Big Break Sandals Resorts, Big Break Ka’anapali, Big Break Prince Edward Island, Big Break Michigan, Big Break Dominican Republic, Big Break Indian Wells, Big Break Ireland, Big Break Atlantis, Big Break Greenbrier, Big Break Mexico and Big Break Florida.

This Friday, Big Break Myrtle Beach and Big Break The Palm Beaches will launch on GOLFPASS, bringing the number of Big Break seasons available to 21.

GOLF Channel Podcast Premieres

GOLF Channel podcasts are available for listening on GOLF Channel Digital as well as on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify and Art19 and other podcast providers. New episodes available this week:

1 Up Podcast with Gary Williams: Williams is joined by former world No. 1 tennis player Andy Roddick, who explains why he thinks tennis grand slam events won’t be contested in 2020, memories from hosting Saturday Night Live, and his affinity for golf.

FORE-1-1 with Chantel McCabe: LPGA Tour player (and former NCAA national champion) Maria Fassi joins McCabe to talk about how she’s been keeping busy during quarantine, teeing it up recently in a men’s mini tour event, and locations she’s considering moving to.

Golf Central Podcast presented by TaylorMade: GOLF Channel senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner share their thoughts on golf’s two made-for-television charity events, and look ahead to the PGA TOUR’s return on June 11 with the Charles Schwab Challenge.

College Golf Talk: GOLF Channel’s Steve Burkowski is joined by Korn Ferry Tour senior director of tournament & membership affairs, Brendan von Doehren to announce a new initiative, PGA TOUR University. Designed to strengthen and elevate the path to The PGA TOUR through the Korn Ferry Tour, Mackenzie Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and PGA TOUR Series – China, PGA TOUR University will reward elite collegiate play with varying levels of playing access to tours operated under the PGA TOUR umbrella, while upholding the principles and virtues of collegiate athletics.

Brandel Chamblee Podcast with Jaime Diaz: Chamblee and Diaz reflect on GOLF Films’ Tiger Slam, and what made Woods’ unforgettable 10-month stretch so impressive.

Tournament Programming (Encore Airings)

146th Open (2017)

Tuesday at 11 a.m. ET, GOLF Channel will re-air the final round of the 146th Open (2017) from Royal Birkdale Golf Club in England, when Jordan Spieth strung together a heroic back nine finish to outlast Matt Kuchar to capture the Claret Jug for the first time.

NCAA Men’s Golf National Championship (2019)

Tuesday and Wednesday (3 p.m. ET), GOLF Channel will air encore coverage of the 2019 NCAA Men’s Golf National Championship, including the individual national championship (Tuesday) and team semifinals (Wednesday). On Thursday, the network will present an enhanced encore of the 2019 team national championship match, Watch Along with Champions presented by Stifel, beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET (re-airing at 7 p.m. ET). The telecast will feature reflections and insight from members of the national champion Stanford men’s team, along with head coach Conrad Ray.

PGA TOUR: the Memorial presented by Nationwide (2012, 2018)

Saturday and Sunday, GOLF Channel will air “lead-in” coverage (beginning at 1 p.m. ET Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday) of the final rounds of the 2018 (Saturday) and 2012 (Sunday) editions of the event, prior to the conclusion of each round airing on CBS. The 2018 tournament was won by Bryson DeChambeau, while Tiger Woods won the event in 2012.

LPGA Tour: U.S. Women’s Open (2007, ’10-11, ’14)

Thursday-Sunday, GOLF Channel will re-air final rounds of the U.S. Women’s Open (2007, ’10-’11, ’14). Coverage will begin at 11 a.m. ET Thursday-Saturday, with the 2010 edition (Paula Creamer) airing on Thursday, 2011 (So Yeon Ryu) on Friday and 2007 (Cristie Kerr) on Saturday. Sunday’s final round coverage of the 2014 event (Michelle Wie) will air at 10:30 a.m. ET.

PGA TOUR Champions: American Family Insurance Championship (2017-’19)

Friday-Sunday, GOLF Channel will re-air final rounds from the American Family Insurance Championship. Final round coverage of the 2017 event (won by Fred Couples) will air at 1 p.m. ET on Friday. Final round coverage of the 2018 event (Scott McCarron) will air at 3 p.m. ET Saturday, with final round coverage of the 2019 event (Jerry Kelly) airing at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Women’s Olympic Golf (2016)

Encore telecasts of the 2016 Women’s Olympics Golf (from Rio in Brazil) will air Saturday and Sunday night beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Golf’s return to the Olympics Games for the first time in more than 100 years, third round coverage will air Saturday night, with final round coverage airing on Sunday. Inbee Park (Korea, Gold) defeated Lydia Ko (New Zealand, Silver) and Shanshan Feng (China, Bronze).