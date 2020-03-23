This Week on GOLF Channel & GOLFPASS (March 23-29)

THIS WEEK ACROSS GOLF CHANNEL AND GOLFPASS (MARCH 23-29)

Original and Instruction Programming Premieres and Highlights

Monday: New Episode of Playing Lessons Featuring World No. 1 Rory McIlroy

World No. 1 Rory McIlroy will be the featured guest on an all-new episode of Playing Lessons, airing Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel. Hosted by GOLF Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee, part I of the two-part episode will highlight McIlroy’s on-course strategy, focusing on tee shot positioning on par-5s, how to dial-in wedges, and assessing risk when facing tree trouble.

Immediately prior to Playing Lessons with McIlroy, Swing Expedition with Chris Como (7 p.m. ET) will welcome five-time PGA TOUR winner Bryson DeChambeau. The episode will focus on DeChambeau’s single-length clubs origin, along with the mechanics he implemented at a young age that he still employs today.

Feherty Welcomes Major Champions Koepka, Thomas and Woodland

David Feherty sits down with major champions Gary Woodland (8 p.m. ET), Brooks Koepka (9 p.m. ET) and Justin Thomas (10 p.m. ET) in a three-episode Feherty marathon. More than 50 fan-favorite episodes of Feherty are available on GOLFPASS.

Tuesday: New Episodes of PGA TOUR – The CUT, School of Golf and The Skill Code: RX

A new episode of PGA TOUR – The Cut premieres at 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday, highlighting the lives and interests of the players that make up the world of golf while offering fans a new and modern look at the PGA TOUR and its players.

At 7 p.m. ET, Martin Hall and Nikki Bondura host a new episode of School of Golf (“Stop the Slice”), where they’ll teach the keys to eliminating the slice from your game. A new episode of The Skill Code: RX (“Contact & Trajectory) featuring instructor Cameron McCormick premieres at 7:30 p.m. ET, where he’ll share tips to combat the most common contact and trajectory issues.

Thursday-Friday: McIlroy, Spieth to be Featured on Golf’s Greatest Rounds at The Open

At 11 a.m. ET on Thursday and Friday, episodes of Golf’s Greatest Rounds will recount victories at The Open for Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth. Thursday’s episode will recall McIlroy’s triumph at Royal Liverpool, holding off Sergio Garcia and Rickie Fowler to win the Claret Jug for the first time. On Friday, Royal Birkdale serves as the backdrop for Spieth’s victory, finishing three strokes ahead of Matt Kuchar en route to becoming Champion Golfer of the Year.

GOLFPASS Instruction Content

Monday-Friday: GOLFPASS coaches will offer instruction tips and interact with fans via GOLFPASS social media handles throughout the day. Each day will feature a different coach providing their own unique brand of instruction, including a 10-minute lesson from each instructor that will post at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Monday: Chris Como (1 p.m. ET: Live Twitter Q&A; 8 p.m.: Instagram Live)

Tuesday: Martin Hall (1 p.m. ET: Facebook Live; 10-minute lesson on lead wrist action)

Wednesday: Andrew Rice (11 a.m. ET: Instagram Live; 10-minute lesson on practicing at home)

Thursday: Martin Chuck (3:30 p.m. ET: Instagram Live; 10-minute lesson on pitching)

Friday: Don Saladino (10-minute lesson on fitness)

News Programming and Highlights

Golf Central – Daily News Reports at 6 p.m. ET

Last week, Golf Central began issuing daily special reports on the latest news in the world of golf via GOLF Channel’s social media handles and GOLF Channel Digital. Reports will continue daily on Twitter @GolfCentral and on GOLF Channel Digital platforms at approximately 6 pm ET.

Morning Drive – Daily Briefings and Fan Interactive Segments at 10 a.m. ET

Beginning today, Morning Drive will deliver the news of the day in the world of golf via the show’s social media handles (@GCMorningDrive on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook), across GOLF Channel Digital platforms and on GOLF Channel’s YouTube page. Morning Drive also will feature interactive segments with fans, answering viewer questions and discussing topics in golf. All segments are scheduled to post by 10 a.m. ET.

Friday: Arnold Palmer Cup Teams to be Announced

GOLF Channel’s Steve Burkowski will host a Friday news update announcing the U.S. and International team members who will compete in the 2020 Arnold Palmer Cup (July 3-5, Lahinch Golf Club in Ireland). The teams will consist of 12 men and 12 women each, comprised of the top amateurs in the world. Coaches from both teams will join Burkowski to announce their teams’ automatic qualifiers (six men/six women), as well as the remaining committee selections (three men/three women). Six players on the U.S. and International teams (three men/three women) each were announced on March 4 as first set of committee selections. Past Arnold Palmer Cup participants include Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Jennifer Kupcho, Jon Rahm and Maria Fassi.

GOLF Channel Podcast Premieres

GOLF Channel will be releasing multiple podcasts weekly, available for listening on GOLF Channel Digital as well as on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify and Art19 and other podcast providers. Below are new episodes available now:

FORE-1-1 with Chantel McCabe: Joined by two-time LPGA winner Gaby Lopez, talking life on tour and her relationship with Lorena Ochoa.

College Golf Talk: Steve Burkowski and Brentley Romine are joined by University of Oklahoma men’s golf coach Ryan Hybl to discuss the impact felt around the cancellation of the spring season, and how the Sooners are coping.

Brandel Chamblee Podcast with Jamie Diaz: Chamblee and Diaz discuss what makes golf special as a welcome distraction during these tough times. In addition, they break down the anatomy of great golfers and what they all have in common.

Golf Central Podcast presented by TaylorMade: GolfChannel.com senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss the biggest storylines in golf prior to the coronavirus outbreak and ponder what could’ve been with the canceled WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Feherty Podcast presented by Farmers Insurance: The Feherty Podcast features the audio of the full episodes of Emmy-nominated GOLF Channel originals series, Feherty, in their entirety. On the latest podcast, Feherty sits down with sports anchor Scott Van Pelt.

Tournament Programming (Encore Airings)

PGA TOUR: 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Beginning Wednesday, GOLF Channel will re-air tournament rounds of the 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, won by Kevin Kisner. The Quarterfinals (Saturday) and Final (Sunday) rounds will be broadcast on NBC this weekend.

LPGA Tour: Kia Classic (2018, 2019)

Thursday-Sunday, GOLF Channel will air encore third and final round telecasts of the LPGA Tour’s 2018 and 2019 Kia Classic. Third and final round coverage of the 2018 Kia Classic (won by Eun-Hee Ji) will air Thursday and Friday night in primetime respectively, while third and final round coverage of the 2019 edition of the event (won by Nasa Hataoka) will air at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday.

PGA TOUR Champions: Rapiscan Systems Classic (2019)

Friday-Sunday, GOLF Channel will re-air all three rounds of the 2019 Rapiscan Systems Classic, won by Kevin Sutherland following a marathon seven-hole playoff with Scott Parel. The first round will air at 10 p.m. ET on Friday, with second and final round coverage airing Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.

Original Programming Premieres & Highlights on GOLF Channel – March 23-29 (All Times EST) Monday, March 23 7 p.m. Swing Expedition with Chris Como (Bryson DeChambeau) 7:30 p.m. Playing Lessons (Rory McIlroy – Part I) 8-11 p.m. Feherty (Woodland, Koepka, Thomas) Tuesday, March 24 1 p.m. / 2 p.m. / 4:30 p.m. / 11 p.m. PGA TOUR – The CUT (NEW) 7 p.m. School of Golf (NEW) 7:30 p.m. The Skill Code: RX (NEW) Thursday, March 26 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Golf’s Greatest Rounds: 2014 Open (Rory McIlroy) Friday, March 27 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Golf’s Greatest Rounds: 2017 Open (Jordan Spieth) Saturday, March 28 2-5 p.m. Golf Advisor Round Trip Sunday, March 29 3-4:45 p.m. Loopers – The Caddie’s Long Walk Tournament Encore Airings on GOLF Channel & NBC – March 25-29 (All Times EST) Wednesday, March 25 2-8 p.m. / 8 p.m.-2 a.m. / 2-6 a.m. 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (Day One) Thursday, March 26 2-8 p.m. / 10 p.m.-3 a.m. 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (Day Two) Friday, March 27 2-8 p.m. / Midnight-3 a.m. 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (Day Three) Saturday, March 28 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (Round of 16) 2-6 p.m. (NBC) / 9 p.m.-1 a.m. 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (Quarterfinals) Sunday, March 29 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (Semifinals) 3-6 p.m. (NBC) / 9 p.m.-12:30 a.m. 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (Finals) Thursday, March 26 8-10 p.m. 2018 Kia Classic (Third Round) Friday, March 27 8-10 p.m. 2018 Kia Classic (Final Round) Saturday, March 28 5-7 p.m. 2019 Kia Classic (Third Round) Sunday, March 29 5-7 p.m. 2019 Kia Classic (Final Round) Friday, March 27 10 p.m.-Midnight / 3-5 a.m. (Saturday) 2019 Rapiscan Systems Classic (First Round) Saturday, March 28 7-9 p.m. / 1-3 a.m. (Sunday) 2019 Rapiscan Systems Classic (Second Round) Sunday, March 29 7-9 p.m. / 12:30-2:30 a.m. (Monday) 2019 Rapiscan Systems Classic (Final Round)

