This Week on GOLF Channel & GOLFPASS (May 18-24)

News, Original and Instruction Programming Highlights

GOLF Films’ Tiger Slam Premieres Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

GOLF Channel last week announced the release of Tiger Slam, the network’s next project from its Emmy-nominated GOLF Films unit. The film (Trailer – Tiger Slam) chronicles Tiger Woods’ unprecedented feat of winning all four major championships in succession over a 10-month stretch. Tiger Slam will premiere on Sunday, May 24 at 8 p.m. ET and be presented by CDW and U.S. Bank with limited commercial interruption.

Narrated by Emmy Award-winning actor Michael Kenneth Williams (The Wire, Boardwalk Empire), the film will detail Woods’ dominance atop the professional golf landscape, lifting the sport to places not previously seen after capturing each of golf’s four majors between June 2000 and April 2001.

Tiger Slam will feature insight and reflections from those closest to Woods during his historic run, including Steve Williams (caddie) and Butch Harmon (swing instructor). The film also will provide commentary and recollections from sports media personalities having an inside-the-ropes vantage point of the unthinkable feat, putting into perspective Woods’ extraordinary dominance over his peers, the likes of which may never be seen again.

Morning Drive and Golf Central are scheduled to welcome several guests throughout the week to offer their own reflections of Woods’ historic 10-month stretch in advance of Sunday’s premiere, including Woods’ swing instructor (at the time) Butch Harmon, along with members of NBC Sports golf broadcast team: David Feherty, Notah Begay, Dan Hicks and Mike Tirico.

All Week: Morning Drive, Golf Central Daily Shows Continue with Latest in Golf

Morning Drive and Golf Central continue this week with new episodes daily (9 a.m. ET – Morning Drive; 6 p.m. ET – Golf Central), covering the latest developments in the sport.

In addition to guests joining throughout the week to preview Tiger Slam, Tour professionals will join to reflect on their victories that are being featured this week through GOLF Channel’s encore tournament programming.

Today: Big Break Atlantis – All Day and in Primetime

‘Big Break Mondays’ continue on GOLF Channel today with Big Break Atlantis, the series’ 17th season that initially aired in 2012. Featuring a cast of 12 female aspiring professional golfers competing for an exemption into the 2012 LPGA Kingsmill Championship, full exempt status in 2013 on the Symetra Tour, and more than $80,000 in cash and prizes. Big Break Atlantis was won by Marcela Leon. The 11-episode season is airing its entirety today (continuing until 6 p.m. ET), with the final three episodes re-airing from 8-11 p.m. ET. Subsequent Big Break seasons will continue in the coming weeks on Big Break Mondays, with full-season marathons airing during the day and the final two episodes (typically) replaying in primetime on GOLF Channel.

Tuesday: New Episodes of School of Golf, The Skill Code RX

At 7 p.m. ET, a new episode of School of Golf will premiere, featuring host Martin Hall from his garage in South Florida. The episode will include Hall revealing how household items can be used to practice putting, short game and full swing indoors. Immediately following at 7:30 p.m. ET will be a new episode of The Skill Code RX, with host Cameron McCormick offering tips on how to structure practice putting sessions.

Then at 8 p.m. ET, Golf’s Greatest Rounds will recount the final round of the 2000 PGA Championship in Kentucky when Tiger Woods and Bob May took part in a memorable duel. Woods eventually captured the title following a three-hole playoff to complete the third leg of the “Tiger Slam” that he would wind up completing the following April at the Masters.

Feherty Up Close (From a Distance): New Interviews with Rich Eisen, George Lopez

GOLF Channel is continuing to publish new content as part of its Feherty Up Close (From a Distance) platform, a short-form interview extension of the Emmy-nominated original series Feherty, with sports and entertainment guests joining David Feherty remotely via video conference.

New episodes scheduled to be published this week include interviews with award-winning sports broadcaster Rich Eisen (Tuesday), along with actor/comedian George Lopez (Friday). All episodes are available on GOLF Channel’s YouTube, including the latest interviews with PGA TOUR winner Tony Finau, along with European Tour winner and Sky Sports commentator Richard Boxall.

Wednesday: Mediate on PGA TOUR Champions Learning Center, New Episode of The CUT

At 7 p.m. ET, a new digital episode of PGA TOUR Champions Learning Center will be published on GOLF Channel’s YouTube channel and via @GolfChannel social media handles. Host Vince Cellini will be joined by four-time PGA TOUR Champions winner Rocco Mediate to discuss his practice routine during quarantine. A new episode of PGA TOUR – The CUT will air on GOLF Channel at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Following, GOLF Films’ Tiger Woods – Chasing History will air at 8 p.m. ET. The two-hour film provides viewers with an up-tempo, chronological glimpse at the sights and sounds from each of Woods’ 82 professional victories, from his first at the Las Vegas Invitational in 1996, through the most recent win at the ZOZO Championship in 2019. The film also will re-air at 10 p.m. ET.

GOLFPASS Original Programming & Instruction

Tuesday: Ask Rory Launches; New Episode of The Conor Moore Show

Tomorrow, GOLFPASS will premiere Ask Rory, a series of short video excerpts featuring World No. 1 Rory McIlroy answering questions from GOLFPASS members and providing catered instruction tips for their game. Hosted by GOLF Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee and filmed at The Club at Admiral’s Cove in South Florida, Ask Rory will provide McIlroy with a platform to engage with GOLFPASS members directly by demonstrating certain shots and situations on-course to help amateur golfers improve their own game.

Also on Tuesday, a new episode of The Conor Moore Show premieres, featuring guest Ian Poulter. The 12-time European Tour and three-time PGA TOUR winner is a frequent “target” of Conor’s impersonations. Conor also will break down the action from yesterday’s TaylorMade Driving Relief competition.

The series is available exclusively on GOLFPASS as part of the digital membership program, which is offering the first two episodes of the new series for free. Episodes feature real-time monologues, sketches, as well as interviews with personalities from sports and entertainment.

Instruction on GOLFPASS

GOLFPASS coaches will offer instruction tips and content throughout the week across GOLFPASS Instagram, Facebook and Twitter handles. Specific content will include:

Monday: Chris Como – Instagram Live, 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday: School of Golf tips throughout the day

Wednesday: PGA TOUR Champions Learning Center new episode on GOLF Channel’s YouTube channel, featuring four-time winner Rocco Mediate

Thursday: Martin Chuck – Facebook/Instagram TV/YouTube, 10:30 a.m. ET

Friday: Don Saladino – Instagram Live with Chris DiMarco, Noon ET

Big Break Full Seasons on GOLFPASS

This past Friday, Big Break Atlantis and Big Break Greenbrier joined 15 previous seasons of Big Break that are now available on GOLFPASS, golf’s only comprehensive digital membership that offers everything golfers love about the game. Each week, full Big Break seasons are launching on GOLFPASS as part of the newly launched GOLFPASS Video membership. Seventeen Big Break seasons are currently available on GOLFPASS, including Big Break I, Big Break II: Las Vegas, Big Break III: Ladies Only, Big Break IV: USA vs. Europe, Big Break V: Hawaii, Big Break VI: Trump National, Big Break VII: Reunion, Big Break Mesquite, Big Break Sandals Resorts, Big Break Ka’anapali, Big Break Prince Edward Island, Big Break Michigan, Big Break Dominican Republic, Big Break Indian Wells, Big Break Ireland, Big Break Atlantis and Big Break Greenbrier.

This Friday, Big Break Mexico and Big Break Florida will launch on GOLFPASS, bringing the number of Big Break seasons available to 19.

GOLF Channel Podcast Premieres

GOLF Channel podcasts are available for listening on GOLF Channel Digital as well as on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify and Art19 and other podcast providers. New episodes available this week:

Golf Central Podcast presented by TaylorMade: GOLF Channel senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner share their thoughts on Sunday’s return to live golf with TaylorMade Driving Relief at Seminole Golf Club. They also anticipate what the PGA TOUR’s return might look like compared to what was seen on Sunday.

Tournament Programming (Encore Airings)

TaylorMade Driving Relief

Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET, GOLF Channel will present an encore airing of TaylorMade Driving Relief supported by UnitedHealth Group. The charity skins match featuring Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson against Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff raised more than $5.5 million for the American Nurses Foundation and CDC Foundation, two organizations helping to lead COVID-19 relief efforts.

2012 Ryder Cup (Final Day)

On Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET, GOLF Channel will re-air the final day of the 2012 Ryder Cup from Medinah outside of Chicago. Europe entered singles matches on the final day facing a four-point deficit (10-6), and would rally against the United States to capture their fifth victory in the previous six attempts at the time.

PGA TOUR: RBC Canadian Open (2015-’16, 2018-’19)

Thursday-Sunday, GOLF Channel will re-air final round telecasts of the RBC Canadian Open (2015-’16, 2018-‘19). Thursday and Friday (3 p.m. ET) will feature the final round of the 2015 (won by Jason Day) and 2016 (won by Jhonattan Vegas) editions of the event, respectively. Saturday and Sunday, GOLF Channel will air “lead-in” coverage (beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET) of the 2018 and 2019 final rounds (won by Dustin Johnson – 2018; Rory McIlroy – 2019), prior to the conclusion of each round airing on CBS.

LPGA Tour: Pure Silk Championship (2019)

Thursday-Sunday, GOLF Channel will re-air all four rounds of the 2019 Pure Silk Championship (won by Bronte Law). Thursday and Friday (1 p.m. ET) will feature the first two rounds of the tournament, respectively. Saturday and Sunday, third and final round coverage will begin at 3 p.m. ET.

PGA TOUR Champions: Senior PGA Championship (2012, ’14, ’16, ’18)

Encore telecasts of the Senior PGA Championship (2012, ’14, ’16, ‘18) will air Thursday-Sunday on GOLF Channel. Final round coverage of the 2012 and 2018 edition of the event (Roger Chapman – 2012; Paul Broadhurst – 2018) will air from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday, while final round coverage of the 2014 and 2016 Championships (Colin Montgomerie – 2014; Rocco Mediate – 2016) will air from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday.

“From the Vault”: Ryder Cups, PGA TOUR Coverage (Saturday-Sunday on NBCSN)

Throughout the week, NBC Sports Network will air (in primetime) more than 50 hours of classic sports events from the past 40 years as part of NBC Sports From the Vault. On Saturday and Sunday, From the Vault will feature the final day of two Ryder Cups (1999 – Saturday at 8 p.m. ET, 2012 – Sunday at 8 p.m. ET), along with a pair of classic PGA TOUR events from 1997 (Arnold Palmer Invitational) and 2013 (THE PLAYERS Championship).