This week in golf (Feb. 24-30): TV schedules, tee times, info

Here's a look at what's happening in professional golf this week, and how you can watch it:

PGA Tour

Honda Classic

Thursday-Sunday, PGA National Resort and Spa (Champion), Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Course specs: Par 70, 7,125 yards, designed by Tom Fazio and George Fazio (1981), redesigned by Jack Nicklaus (1990, 2002, 2006)

Purse: $7 million

Defending champion: Keith Mitchell

Notables in the field: Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland, Lee Westwood, Louis Oosthuizen, Lucas Bjerregaard

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Friday, 2-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC)

PGA Tour Live: Thursday-Friday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. ET; Saturday-Sunday, 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m. ET

European Tour

Oman Open

Thursday-Sunday, Al Mouj GC, Muscat, Oman

Course specs: Par 72, 7,452 yards, designed by Greg Norman (2012)

Purse: $1.75 million

Defending champion: Kurt Kitayama

Notables in the field: Martin Kaymer, Min Woo Lee, Haotong Li, Pablo Larrazabal, Benjamin Hebert, Justin Suh, Thomas Detry

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 1:30-3:30 a.m. and 5:30-8:30 a.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-7:30 a.m. (Golf Channel)

PGA Tour Champions

Cologuard Classic

Friday-Sunday, Omni Tucson National (Catalina), Tucson, Arizona

Course specs: Par 73, 7,218 yards, designed by Robert Bruce Harris (1961), redesigned by Tom Lehman (2005)

Purse: $1.7 million

Defending champion: Mark O'Meara

Notables in the field: Ernie Els, Bernhard Langer, Scott McCarron, Steve Stricker, John Smoltz, Jose Maria Olazabal, Colin Montgomerie, Billy Mayfair

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 4:30-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Korn Ferry Tour

El Bosque Mexico Championship

Thursday-Sunday, El Bosque CC, Leon, Mexico

Course specs: designed by Steve Newgent (2009)

Purse: $650,000

Defending champion: Martin Trainer

Notables in the field: Davis Riley, Braden Thornberry, Marty Dou, Nick Hardy, Vince India, Byron Meth, Andy Pope, Tyrone Van Aswegen

Tee times: TBD

Asian Tour/PGA Tour of Australasia

New Zealand Open

Thursday-Sunday, Millbrook Resort/The Hills GC, Arrowtown, New Zealand

Course specs: Millbrook – designed by Bob Charles (1993), redesigned by Greg Turner (2010); The Hills – designed by John Darby (2007)

Purse: $886,743

Defending champion: Zach Murray

Notables in the field: K.J. Choi, Geoff Ogilvy, Pernilla Lindberg, Daniel Chopra, Richard T. Lee, Zach Bauchou

Tee times: TBD

Streaming schedule: Wednesday-Thursday, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. ET; Friday-Saturday, 8 p.m.-midnight ET