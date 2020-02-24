This week in golf (Feb. 24-30): TV schedules, tee times, info

Here's a look at what's happening in professional golf this week, and how you can watch it:
PGA Tour
Honda Classic
Thursday-Sunday, PGA National Resort and Spa (Champion), Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
Course specs: Par 70, 7,125 yards, designed by Tom Fazio and George Fazio (1981), redesigned by Jack Nicklaus (1990, 2002, 2006)
Purse: $7 million
Defending champion: Keith Mitchell
Notables in the field: Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland, Lee Westwood, Louis Oosthuizen, Lucas Bjerregaard
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Friday, 2-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC)
PGA Tour Live: Thursday-Friday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. ET; Saturday-Sunday, 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m. ET
European Tour
Oman Open
Thursday-Sunday, Al Mouj GC, Muscat, Oman
Course specs: Par 72, 7,452 yards, designed by Greg Norman (2012)
Purse: $1.75 million
Defending champion: Kurt Kitayama
Notables in the field: Martin Kaymer, Min Woo Lee, Haotong Li, Pablo Larrazabal, Benjamin Hebert, Justin Suh, Thomas Detry
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 1:30-3:30 a.m. and 5:30-8:30 a.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-7:30 a.m. (Golf Channel)
PGA Tour Champions
Cologuard Classic
Friday-Sunday, Omni Tucson National (Catalina), Tucson, Arizona
Course specs: Par 73, 7,218 yards, designed by Robert Bruce Harris (1961), redesigned by Tom Lehman (2005)
Purse: $1.7 million
Defending champion: Mark O'Meara
Notables in the field: Ernie Els, Bernhard Langer, Scott McCarron, Steve Stricker, John Smoltz, Jose Maria Olazabal, Colin Montgomerie, Billy Mayfair
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 4:30-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Korn Ferry Tour
El Bosque Mexico Championship
Thursday-Sunday, El Bosque CC, Leon, Mexico
Course specs: designed by Steve Newgent (2009)
Purse: $650,000
Defending champion: Martin Trainer
Notables in the field: Davis Riley, Braden Thornberry, Marty Dou, Nick Hardy, Vince India, Byron Meth, Andy Pope, Tyrone Van Aswegen
Tee times: TBD
Asian Tour/PGA Tour of Australasia
New Zealand Open
Thursday-Sunday, Millbrook Resort/The Hills GC, Arrowtown, New Zealand
Course specs: Millbrook – designed by Bob Charles (1993), redesigned by Greg Turner (2010); The Hills – designed by John Darby (2007)
Purse: $886,743
Defending champion: Zach Murray
Notables in the field: K.J. Choi, Geoff Ogilvy, Pernilla Lindberg, Daniel Chopra, Richard T. Lee, Zach Bauchou
Tee times: TBD
Streaming schedule: Wednesday-Thursday, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. ET; Friday-Saturday, 8 p.m.-midnight ET