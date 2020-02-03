This week in golf (Feb. 3-9): TV schedules, tee times, info

Here's a look at what's happening in professional golf this week, and how you can watch it:

PGA Tour

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Thursday-Sunday, Pebble Beach Golf Links/Spyglass Hill/Monterey Peninsula Country Club (Shore), Pebble Beach, California

Course specs: Pebble Beach – par 72, 6,816 yards, designed by Jack Neville and Douglas Grant (1919); Spyglass – par 72, 7,035 yards, designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr. (1966); MPCC (Shore) – par 71, 6,958 yards, designed by Jack Nicklaus and Bob Baldock (1961), redesigned by Mike Strantz (2003)

Purse: $7.8 million

Defending champion: Phil Mickelson

Notables in the field: Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Jason Day, Viktor Hovland, Graeme McDowell

Notable celebrities in the field: Wayne Gretzky, Bill Murray, Tony Romo, Larry Fitzgerald, Larry the Cable Guy

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS)

PGA Tour Live: Thursday-Saturday, 11-6 p.m. ET; Sunday, 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. ET

European Tour/LPGA

ISPS Handa Vic Open

Thursday-Sunday, 13th Beach Golf Links (Beach/Creek), Barwon Heads, Australia

Course specs: Beach – par 72, 6,305/6,807 yards, designed by Tony Cashmore (2001); Creek – par 73/72, 6,307/6,940 yards, designed by Nick Faldo and Tony Cashmore (2004)

Purse: $1.1 million each

Defending champions: Celine Boutier (women) and David Law (men)

Notables in the field: women – Boutier, Inbee Park, So Yeon Ryu, Laura Davies, Andrea Lee, Albane Valenzuela, Karrie Webb; men – Law, Geoff Ogilvy, Haotong Li, Sam Horsfield, Sean Crocker, Lucas Herbert

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Wednesday-Thursday, 11 p.m.-2 a.m. (Golf Channel); Friday, 9:30 p.m.-3:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 8:30 p.m.-2 a.m. (Golf Channel)

Korn Ferry Tour

Bogota Championship

Thursday-Sunday, Country Club of Bogota, Colombia

Course specs: par 71, 7,237 yards, designed by John Van Kleek (1946)

Purse: $700,000

Defending champions: Mark Anderson

Notables in the field: Davis Riley, Braden Thornberry, Curtis Thompson, Nick Hardy, Jack Maguire, Vince India, Byron Meth

Tee times: TBD

Other events

Challenge Tour: Cape Town Open, Cape Town, South Africa, Thursday-Sunday