This week in golf (Jan. 13-19): TV schedule, tee times, info

Here's a look at what's happening in professional golf this week, and how you can watch it:
PGA Tour
The American Express
Thursday-Sunday, PGA West (Stadium/Nicklaus Tournament) and La Quinta CC, La Quinta, Calif.
Course specs: PGA West (Stadium) – par 72, 7,113 yards, designed by Pete Dye (1986); PGA West (Nicklaus Tournament) – par 72, 7,159 yards, designed by Jack Nicklaus (1987); La Quinta – par 72, 7,060 yards, designed by Frank Hughes and Lawrence Hughes (1959)
Purse: $6.7 million
Defending champion: Adam Long
Notables in the field: Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Sungjae Im, Tony Finau, Paul Casey, Abraham Ancer, Matt Wolff, Rory Sabbatini
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Thursday-Sunday, 3-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
PGA Tour Live: Thursday-Friday, 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. ET
European Tour
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
Thursday-Sunday, Abu Dhabi GC, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Course specs: Par 72, 7,642 yards, designed by Peter Harradine (2000)
Purse: $7 million
Defending champion: Shane Lowry
Notables in the field: Brooks Koepka, Patrick Cantlay, Bryson DeChambeau, Tommy Fleetwood, Louis Oosthuizen, Sergio Garcia, Viktor Hovland, a-Yuxin Lin, Bernd Wiesberger
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Thursday, midnight-3:30 a.m. ET and 6-8 a.m. ET (Golf Channel); Friday, 3-8 a.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3:30-8 a.m. ET (Golf Channel)
Streaming schedule: Wednesday, 10:30 p.m.-midnight ET; Friday, 2-3 a.m. ET; Saturday, 3-3:30 a.m. ET; Sunday, 2-3:30 a.m. ET
LPGA
Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions
Thursday-Sunday, Tranquilo Golf Club at Four Seasons Resort, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Course specs: Par 71, 6,645 yards, designed by Tom Fazio (2014)
Purse: $1.2 million
Defending champion: Eun-Hee Ji
Notables in the field: Sei Young Kim, Nelly Korda, Jessica Korda, Lexi Thompson, Inbee Park, Brooke Henderson, Ariya Jutanugarn
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, noon-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 2-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel) and 3-5 p.m. ET (NBC)
PGA Tour Champions
Mitsubishi Electric Championship
Thursday-Saturday, Hualalai GC, Ka'upulehu-Kona, Hawaii
Course specs: Par 72, 7,107 yards, designed by Jack Nicklaus (1996)
Purse: $1.8 million
Defending champion: Tom Lehman
Notables in the field: Scott McCarron, Bernhard Langer, Ernie Els, Fred Couples, Retief Goosen, Davis Love III, Vijay Singh, Tom Watson, John Daly, Colin Montgomerie, Ken Tanigawa
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Thursday-Saturday, 7-10 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
Korn Ferry Tour
Bahamas Great Abaco Classic
Jan. 19-22 (Sunday-Wednesday), Royal Blue GC, Nassau, Bahamas
Course specs: Par 72, designed by Jack Nicklaus (2017)
Purse: $600,000
Defending champion: Rafa Campos
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Sunday, noon-2 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Monday-Tuesday, 2-5 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Wednesday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
Other notable events
Asian Tour/Japan Tour: Singapore Open, Thursday-Sunday, Sentosa GC, Sentosa Island, Singapore
Masters/R&A/USGA: Latin America Amateur, El Camaleon GC, Mayakoba, Mexico