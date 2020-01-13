This week in golf (Jan. 13-19): TV schedule, tee times, info

Here's a look at what's happening in professional golf this week, and how you can watch it:

PGA Tour

The American Express

Thursday-Sunday, PGA West (Stadium/Nicklaus Tournament) and La Quinta CC, La Quinta, Calif.

Course specs: PGA West (Stadium) – par 72, 7,113 yards, designed by Pete Dye (1986); PGA West (Nicklaus Tournament) – par 72, 7,159 yards, designed by Jack Nicklaus (1987); La Quinta – par 72, 7,060 yards, designed by Frank Hughes and Lawrence Hughes (1959)

Purse: $6.7 million

Defending champion: Adam Long

Notables in the field: Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Sungjae Im, Tony Finau, Paul Casey, Abraham Ancer, Matt Wolff, Rory Sabbatini

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday-Sunday, 3-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

PGA Tour Live: Thursday-Friday, 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. ET

European Tour

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Thursday-Sunday, Abu Dhabi GC, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Course specs: Par 72, 7,642 yards, designed by Peter Harradine (2000)

Purse: $7 million

Defending champion: Shane Lowry

Notables in the field: Brooks Koepka, Patrick Cantlay, Bryson DeChambeau, Tommy Fleetwood, Louis Oosthuizen, Sergio Garcia, Viktor Hovland, a-Yuxin Lin, Bernd Wiesberger

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday, midnight-3:30 a.m. ET and 6-8 a.m. ET (Golf Channel); Friday, 3-8 a.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3:30-8 a.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Streaming schedule: Wednesday, 10:30 p.m.-midnight ET; Friday, 2-3 a.m. ET; Saturday, 3-3:30 a.m. ET; Sunday, 2-3:30 a.m. ET

LPGA

Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions

Thursday-Sunday, Tranquilo Golf Club at Four Seasons Resort, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Course specs: Par 71, 6,645 yards, designed by Tom Fazio (2014)

Purse: $1.2 million

Defending champion: Eun-Hee Ji

Notables in the field: Sei Young Kim, Nelly Korda, Jessica Korda, Lexi Thompson, Inbee Park, Brooke Henderson, Ariya Jutanugarn

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, noon-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 2-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel) and 3-5 p.m. ET (NBC)

PGA Tour Champions

Mitsubishi Electric Championship

Thursday-Saturday, Hualalai GC, Ka'upulehu-Kona, Hawaii

Course specs: Par 72, 7,107 yards, designed by Jack Nicklaus (1996)

Purse: $1.8 million

Defending champion: Tom Lehman

Notables in the field: Scott McCarron, Bernhard Langer, Ernie Els, Fred Couples, Retief Goosen, Davis Love III, Vijay Singh, Tom Watson, John Daly, Colin Montgomerie, Ken Tanigawa

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday-Saturday, 7-10 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Korn Ferry Tour

Bahamas Great Abaco Classic

Jan. 19-22 (Sunday-Wednesday), Royal Blue GC, Nassau, Bahamas

Course specs: Par 72, designed by Jack Nicklaus (2017)

Purse: $600,000

Defending champion: Rafa Campos

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Sunday, noon-2 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Monday-Tuesday, 2-5 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Wednesday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Other notable events

Asian Tour/Japan Tour: Singapore Open, Thursday-Sunday, Sentosa GC, Sentosa Island, Singapore

Masters/R&A/USGA: Latin America Amateur, El Camaleon GC, Mayakoba, Mexico