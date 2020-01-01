Here's a look at what's happening in professional golf this week, and how you can watch it:

PGA Tour

Sentry Tournament of Champions

Thursday-Sunday, Kapalua Resort (Plantation Course), Kapalua, Hawaii

Course specs: Par 73, 7,596 yards; Designed by Bill Coore/Ben Crenshaw and opened in 1991 (renovated by same pair in 2019)

Purse: $6.7 million

Defending champion: Xander Schauffele

Notables in the field (34 total winners from 2019): Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Matthew Wolff, Gary Woodland

Tee times: Click here for full-field and tee times

TV schedule (click link for live streams): Thursday-Friday, 6-10 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday, 4-6 p.m. ET (NBC), 6-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Sunday, 6-10 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Up next for other tours:

European Tour: Jan. 9-12, South African Open

Korn Ferry Tour: Jan. 12-15, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic

LPGA: Jan. 16-19, Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions

PGA Tour Champions: Jan. 16-18, Mitsubishi Electric Championship