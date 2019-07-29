This week in golf (July 29-Aug. 4): TV schedule, tee times, info

Here's a look at what's happening in professional golf this week, and how you can watch it:
PGA Tour
Wyndham Championship
Thursday-Sunday, Sedgefield CC, Greensboro, N.C.
Course specs: Par 70, 7,127 yards
Purse: $6.2 million
Defending champion: Brandt Snedeker
Notables in the field: Paul Casey, Jordan Spieth, Matthew Wolff, Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Hideki Matsuyama
Tee times: N/A
TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m. ET (Golf Channel) and 3-6 p.m. ET (CBS)
PGA Tour Live: Thursday-Friday, 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m. ET; Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. ET; Sunday, 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. ET
R&A
AIG Women's British Opeen
Thursday-Sunday, Woburn GC (Marquess), Little Brickhill, England
Purse: $4.5 million
Defending champion: Georgia Hall
Notables in the field: Georgia Hall, Brooke Henderson, Jin Young Ko, Lexi Thompson, Ariya Jutanugarn, Nelly Korda, Charley Hull
Tee times: N/A
TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 6 a.m.-1 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday, 7-11 a.m. ET (Golf Channel) and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. ET (NBC); Sunday, 7-11:30 a.m. ET (Golf Channel) and 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. ET (NBC)
Korn Ferry Tour
Ellie Mae Classic
Thursday-Sunday, TPC Stonebrae, Hayward, Calif.
Course specs: Par 70, 7,024 yards
Purse: $600,000
Defending champion: Trevor Cone
Notables in the field: Maverick McNealy, Justin Suh, Braden Thornberry, Doug Ghim, a-Brandon Wu
Tee times: N/A
OTHER NOTABLE EVENTS
- Mackenzie Tour: 1932byBateman Open, Aug. 1-4, Edmonton (Alberta) CC