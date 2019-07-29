This week in golf (July 29-Aug. 4): TV schedule, tee times, info

Here's a look at what's happening in professional golf this week, and how you can watch it:

PGA Tour

Wyndham Championship

Thursday-Sunday, Sedgefield CC, Greensboro, N.C.

Course specs: Par 70, 7,127 yards

Purse: $6.2 million

Defending champion: Brandt Snedeker

Notables in the field: Paul Casey, Jordan Spieth, Matthew Wolff, Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Hideki Matsuyama

Tee times: N/A

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m. ET (Golf Channel) and 3-6 p.m. ET (CBS)

PGA Tour Live: Thursday-Friday, 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m. ET; Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. ET; Sunday, 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. ET

R&A

AIG Women's British Opeen

Thursday-Sunday, Woburn GC (Marquess), Little Brickhill, England

Purse: $4.5 million

Defending champion: Georgia Hall

Notables in the field: Georgia Hall, Brooke Henderson, Jin Young Ko, Lexi Thompson, Ariya Jutanugarn, Nelly Korda, Charley Hull

Tee times: N/A

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 6 a.m.-1 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday, 7-11 a.m. ET (Golf Channel) and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. ET (NBC); Sunday, 7-11:30 a.m. ET (Golf Channel) and 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. ET (NBC)

Korn Ferry Tour

Ellie Mae Classic

Thursday-Sunday, TPC Stonebrae, Hayward, Calif.

Course specs: Par 70, 7,024 yards

Purse: $600,000

Defending champion: Trevor Cone

Notables in the field: Maverick McNealy, Justin Suh, Braden Thornberry, Doug Ghim, a-Brandon Wu

Tee times: N/A

OTHER NOTABLE EVENTS