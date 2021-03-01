This week in golf (March 1-7): TV schedule, tee times, info for PGA Tour, LPGA

Tyrrell Hatton of England celebrates with the trophy after winning during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented by MasterCard at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge on March 08, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) -

Here's a look at what's happening on the PGA Tour and LPGA this week, and how you can watch it:

PGA Tour

Arnold Palmer Invitational

Thursday-Sunday, Bay Hill Club and Lodge, Orlando, Florida

Course specs: Par 72, 7,454 yards, designed by Arnold Palmer

Purse: $9.3 million

Defending champion: Tyrrell Hatton

Notables in the field: Hatton, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed, Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day, Viktor Hovland, Lee Westwood, Louis Oosthuizen, Brian Gay, Rory Sabbatini, K.H. Lee, Bob MacIntyre, Justin Rose, John Augenstein, Kamaiu Johnson

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 12:30-2:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel) and 2:30-6 p.m. ET (CBS)

LPGA

Drive On Championship at Golden Ocala

Thursday-Sunday, Golden Ocala Golf and Equestrian Club, Ocala, Florida

Course specs: Par 72, 6,852 yards, designed by Ron Garl; per course website, "riveting" 18-hole layout includes template holes from Augusta National, The Old Course at St. Andrews and Muirfield Village

Purse: $1.5 million

Defending champion: New event

Notables in the field: Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko, Sei Young Kim, Danielle Kang, Lexi Thompson, Jessica Korda, Jennifer Kupcho, Sophia Popov, Brittany Altomare

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 2:30-5:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)