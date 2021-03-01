This week in golf (March 1-7): TV schedule, tee times, info for PGA Tour, LPGA

Here's a look at what's happening on the PGA Tour and LPGA this week, and how you can watch it:
PGA Tour
Arnold Palmer Invitational
Thursday-Sunday, Bay Hill Club and Lodge, Orlando, Florida
Course specs: Par 72, 7,454 yards, designed by Arnold Palmer
Purse: $9.3 million
Defending champion: Tyrrell Hatton
Notables in the field: Hatton, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed, Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day, Viktor Hovland, Lee Westwood, Louis Oosthuizen, Brian Gay, Rory Sabbatini, K.H. Lee, Bob MacIntyre, Justin Rose, John Augenstein, Kamaiu Johnson
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 12:30-2:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel) and 2:30-6 p.m. ET (CBS)
LPGA
Drive On Championship at Golden Ocala
Thursday-Sunday, Golden Ocala Golf and Equestrian Club, Ocala, Florida
Course specs: Par 72, 6,852 yards, designed by Ron Garl; per course website, "riveting" 18-hole layout includes template holes from Augusta National, The Old Course at St. Andrews and Muirfield Village
Purse: $1.5 million
Defending champion: New event
Notables in the field: Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko, Sei Young Kim, Danielle Kang, Lexi Thompson, Jessica Korda, Jennifer Kupcho, Sophia Popov, Brittany Altomare
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 2:30-5:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)