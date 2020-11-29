This week in golf (Nov. 30 - Dec. 6): TV schedule, tee times, info

Brendon Todd of the United States celebrates with the trophy on the 18th green after winning the Mayakoba Golf Classic at El Camaleon Mayakoba Golf Course on November 18, 2019 in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) -

The PGA Tour and LPGA resume this week, with the former competing for the final time in 2020.

The Mayakoba Golf Classic will mark the final event of the calendar year for the PGA Tour, while two more events remain on the LPGA calendar after this week's Volunteers of America Classic (U.S. Women’s Open and CME Group Tour Championship).

Meanwhile, the European Tour will stage a couple of events this week, one in South Africa and another in Dubai.

Here's a look at what's happening in professional golf this week, and how you can watch it:

PGA Tour

Mayakoba Golf Classic

Thursday-Sunday, El Camaleon GC, Playa Del Carmen, Mexico

Course specs: Par 71, 7,017 yards, designed by Greg Norman

Purse: $7.2 million

Defending champion: Brendon Todd

Notables in the field: Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Brendon Todd, Rory Sabbatini, Will Zalatoris, a-Quade Cummins, a-Austin Eckroat

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday-Sunday, 2-5 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

LPGA

Volunteers of America Classic

Thursday-Sunday, Old American GC, The Colony, Texas

Course specs: Par 71, 6,475 yards, designed by Tripp Davis and Justin Leonard (2010)

Purse: $1.75 million

Defending champion: Cheyenne Knight

Notables in the field: Jin Young Ko, Sung Hyun Park, Minjee Lee, Ariya Jutanugarn, Jessica Korda, Ally McDonald, Haley Moore, a-Alexa Pano

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, Sunday, 5-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday, 5:30-8:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

European Tour

Golf in Dubai Championship

Wednesday-Saturday, Jumeirah Golf Estates (Fire Course), Dubai

Course specs: Par 72, 7,480 yards, designed by Greg Norman

Purse: $1.2 million

Defending champion: Inaugural event

Notables in the field: Martin Kaymer, Danny Willett, Bernd Wiesberger, Marcus Kinhult, Lucas Bjerregaard, Bob MacIntyre, Sam Horsfield, Matthew Jordan, Jordan Smith, Jordan Wrisdale, Thomas Pieters, Thomas Detry

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Wednesday, 3-6 a.m. ET (Golf Channel); Thursday, 2-4 a.m. ET (Golf Channel); Friday-Saturday, 1:30-6 a.m. ET (Golf Channel)

European Tour

South African Open

Thursday-Sunday, Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa

Course specs: Par 72, 7,834 yards, designed by Gary Player

Purse: 19.5 million South African rand

Defending champion: Tommy Fleetwood

Notables in the field: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Dylan Frittelli, Jayden Schaper, Wilco Nienaber, Jaco Van Zyl, Jaco Ahlers, Jaco Prinsloo, George Coetzee, Jbe Kruger

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday, 8-11 a.m. ET (Golf Channel); Friday, 6-11 a.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 6-10:30 a.m ET (Golf Channel)