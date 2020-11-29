This week in golf (Nov. 30 - Dec. 6): TV schedule, tee times, info

The PGA Tour and LPGA resume this week, with the former competing for the final time in 2020.
The Mayakoba Golf Classic will mark the final event of the calendar year for the PGA Tour, while two more events remain on the LPGA calendar after this week's Volunteers of America Classic (U.S. Women’s Open and CME Group Tour Championship).
Meanwhile, the European Tour will stage a couple of events this week, one in South Africa and another in Dubai.
Here's a look at what's happening in professional golf this week, and how you can watch it:
PGA Tour
Mayakoba Golf Classic
Thursday-Sunday, El Camaleon GC, Playa Del Carmen, Mexico
Course specs: Par 71, 7,017 yards, designed by Greg Norman
Purse: $7.2 million
Defending champion: Brendon Todd
Notables in the field: Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Brendon Todd, Rory Sabbatini, Will Zalatoris, a-Quade Cummins, a-Austin Eckroat
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Thursday-Sunday, 2-5 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
LPGA
Volunteers of America Classic
Thursday-Sunday, Old American GC, The Colony, Texas
Course specs: Par 71, 6,475 yards, designed by Tripp Davis and Justin Leonard (2010)
Purse: $1.75 million
Defending champion: Cheyenne Knight
Notables in the field: Jin Young Ko, Sung Hyun Park, Minjee Lee, Ariya Jutanugarn, Jessica Korda, Ally McDonald, Haley Moore, a-Alexa Pano
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, Sunday, 5-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday, 5:30-8:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
European Tour
Golf in Dubai Championship
Wednesday-Saturday, Jumeirah Golf Estates (Fire Course), Dubai
Course specs: Par 72, 7,480 yards, designed by Greg Norman
Purse: $1.2 million
Defending champion: Inaugural event
Notables in the field: Martin Kaymer, Danny Willett, Bernd Wiesberger, Marcus Kinhult, Lucas Bjerregaard, Bob MacIntyre, Sam Horsfield, Matthew Jordan, Jordan Smith, Jordan Wrisdale, Thomas Pieters, Thomas Detry
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Wednesday, 3-6 a.m. ET (Golf Channel); Thursday, 2-4 a.m. ET (Golf Channel); Friday-Saturday, 1:30-6 a.m. ET (Golf Channel)
European Tour
South African Open
Thursday-Sunday, Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa
Course specs: Par 72, 7,834 yards, designed by Gary Player
Purse: 19.5 million South African rand
Defending champion: Tommy Fleetwood
Notables in the field: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Dylan Frittelli, Jayden Schaper, Wilco Nienaber, Jaco Van Zyl, Jaco Ahlers, Jaco Prinsloo, George Coetzee, Jbe Kruger
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Thursday, 8-11 a.m. ET (Golf Channel); Friday, 6-11 a.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 6-10:30 a.m ET (Golf Channel)