This week in golf (Oct. 14-20): TV schedule, tee times, info

Here's a look at what's happening in professional golf this week, and how you can watch it:

PGA Tour

The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges

Thursday-Sunday, Nine Bridges, Jeju Island, Korea

Course specs: Par 72, 7,196 yards

Purse: $9.75 million

Defending champion: Brooks Koepka

Notables in the field: Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Jason Day, Tommy Fleetwood, Phil Mickelson, Matthew Wolff, Gary Woodland, Viktor Hovland

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Wednesday-Saturday (ends Sunday morning), 10 p.m.-2 a.m. ET (Golf Channel)

PGA Tour Live: None

European Tour

Amundi Open de France

Thursday-Sunday, Le Golf National, Paris, France

Course specs: Par 71, 7,245 yards

Purse: $1.77 million

Defending champion: Alex Noren

Notables in the field: Alex Noren, Martin Kaymer, Erik Van Rooyen, Edoardo Molinari, Thomas Pieters, Jose Maria Olazabal, Stewart Cink

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 6:00-8:00 a.m. ET, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 6:30-11:00 a.m. ET (Golf Channel)

LPGA

Buick LPGA Shanghai

Thursday-Sunday, Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai, China

Course specs: Par 72, 6,729 yards

Purse: $2.1 million

Defending champion: Danielle Kang

Notables in the field: Marina Alex, Brittany Altomare, Celine Boutier, Brooke Henderson, Jin Young Ko, Cheyenne Knight, Jessica Korda, Nelly Korda, Jennifer Kupcho, Bronte Law, Jeongeun Lee6

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday-Sunday, 2-4 a.m. ET (Golf Channel)

PGA Tour Champions

Dominion Energy Charity Classic

Friday-Sunday, The Country Club of Virginia, Richmond, VA

Course specs: Par 72, 7,025 yards

Purse: $2 million

Defending champion: Woody Austin

Notables in the field: Scott McCarron, Jerry Kelly, Kirk Triplett, Steve Stricker, David Toms, Retief Goosen, Bernhard Langer, Woody Austin

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Friday, 1-5 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1:30-5 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)