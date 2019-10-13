This week in golf (Oct. 14-20): TV schedule, tee times, info

Here's a look at what's happening in professional golf this week, and how you can watch it:
PGA Tour
The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges
Thursday-Sunday, Nine Bridges, Jeju Island, Korea
Course specs: Par 72, 7,196 yards
Purse: $9.75 million
Defending champion: Brooks Koepka
Notables in the field: Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Jason Day, Tommy Fleetwood, Phil Mickelson, Matthew Wolff, Gary Woodland, Viktor Hovland
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Wednesday-Saturday (ends Sunday morning), 10 p.m.-2 a.m. ET (Golf Channel)
PGA Tour Live: None
European Tour
Amundi Open de France
Thursday-Sunday, Le Golf National, Paris, France
Course specs: Par 71, 7,245 yards
Purse: $1.77 million
Defending champion: Alex Noren
Notables in the field: Alex Noren, Martin Kaymer, Erik Van Rooyen, Edoardo Molinari, Thomas Pieters, Jose Maria Olazabal, Stewart Cink
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 6:00-8:00 a.m. ET, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 6:30-11:00 a.m. ET (Golf Channel)
LPGA
Buick LPGA Shanghai
Thursday-Sunday, Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai, China
Course specs: Par 72, 6,729 yards
Purse: $2.1 million
Defending champion: Danielle Kang
Notables in the field: Marina Alex, Brittany Altomare, Celine Boutier, Brooke Henderson, Jin Young Ko, Cheyenne Knight, Jessica Korda, Nelly Korda, Jennifer Kupcho, Bronte Law, Jeongeun Lee6
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Thursday-Sunday, 2-4 a.m. ET (Golf Channel)
PGA Tour Champions
Dominion Energy Charity Classic
Friday-Sunday, The Country Club of Virginia, Richmond, VA
Course specs: Par 72, 7,025 yards
Purse: $2 million
Defending champion: Woody Austin
Notables in the field: Scott McCarron, Jerry Kelly, Kirk Triplett, Steve Stricker, David Toms, Retief Goosen, Bernhard Langer, Woody Austin
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Friday, 1-5 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1:30-5 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)