This week in golf (Sept. 9-15): TV schedule, tee times, info

Here's a look at what's happening in professional golf this week, and how you can watch it:

PGA Tour

A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier

Thursday-Sunday, The Old White TPC, White Sulphur Springs, WV

Course specs: Par 70, 7,286 yards

Purse: $7.5 million

Defending champion: Kevin Na

Notables in the field: Bryson DeChambeau, Bubba Watson, Jason Dufner, Zach Johnson, Viktor Hovland

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

PGA Tour Live: Thursday-Friday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. ET (PGA Tour Live)

LPGA

The Solheim Cup

Friday-Sunday, The Gleneagles Hotel, PGA Centenary Course, Perthshire, Scotland

Course specs: Par 72, 6,434 yards

Purse: N/A

Defending champion: United States

Notables in the field: Lexi Thompson, Stacy Lewis, Morgan Pressel, Bronte Law, Charley Hull, Celine Boutier

Tee times: Friday-Saturday, 3:10-3:46 a.m. ET, four morning foursome matches; Friday-Saturday, 7:40-8:25 a.m. ET, four afternoon four-ball matches; Sunday, 6:40 a.m.-1:52 p.m. ET, 12 singles matches

TV schedule: Friday-Saturday, 3 a.m.-1:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Sunday, 6:30 a.m.-1 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

European Tour

KLM Open

Thursday-Sunday, The International, Amsterdam

Course specs: Par 73, 6,966 yards

Purse: $1.66 million

Defending champion: Ashun Wu

Notables in the field: Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, Martin Kaymer, Lee Westwood, Padraig Harrington

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 5:30-7:30 a.m. ET, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 7-11:30 a.m. ET (Golf Channel)

PGA Tour Champions

The Ally Challenge

Friday-Sunday, Warwick Hills G&CC, Grand Blanc, MI

Course specs: Par 72, 7,101 yards

Purse: $2 million

Defending champion: Paul Broadhurst

Notables in the field: Brandel Chamblee, Fred Couples, Bernhard Langer, Darren Clarke, Vijay Singh

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Friday-Sunday, 6-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)