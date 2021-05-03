This week in golf: TV schedule, tee times info for Wells Fargo, Walker Cup and more

Here's a look at what's happening on the PGA Tour and elsewhere this week, and how you can watch it:
PGA Tour
Wells Fargo Championship
Thursday-Sunday, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.
Course specs: Par 71, 7,521 yards, designed by the Tom Fazio
Purse: $8.1 million ($1.458 million to winner)
Defending champion: Max Homa (won 2019 event; last year’s tournament canceled because of pandemic)
Notables in the field: Homa, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Patrick Reed, Jason Day, Phil Mickelson, Webb Simpson, Will Zalatoris, Cameron Tringale (making 300th career Tour start)
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel) and 3-6 p.m. ET (CBS)
LPGA
Honda LPGA Thailand
Thursday-Sunday, Siam CC (Pattaya Old), Chonburi, Thailand
Course specs: Par 72, 6,576 yards, designed by Lee Schmidt
Purse: $1.6 million
Defending champion: Amy Yang (looks to win again in an odd-numbered year after taking titles in 2017 and '19)
Notables in the field: Yang, Lydia Ko, Sung Hyun Park, Danielle Kang, Minjee Lee, Hinako Shibuno, Yealimi Noh, Charley Hull, Sophia Popov, Patty Tavatanakit
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Wednesday/Thursday-Thursday/Friday, 11 p.m.-4 a.m. ET (Golf Channel); Friday/Saturday-Saturday/Sunday, 11:30 p.m.-4:30 a.m. ET (Golf Channel)
PGA Tour Champions
Regions Tradition
Thursday-Sunday, Greystone G&CC, Hoover, Ala.
Course specs: Par 72, 7,249 yards, designed by Bob Cupp and Hubert Green
Purse: $2.4 million (360,000 to winner)
Defending champion: Steve Stricker (won major title by six shots in 2019; event was not played last year because of the pandemic)
Notables in the field: Stricker, Fred Couples, Ernie Els, Mike Weir, John Daly, Bernhard Langer, Mark O'Meara, Colin Montgomerie, Sandy Lyle, Ian Woosnam, Billy Mayfair, Woody Austin, John Huston, Michael Allen
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-5:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
European Tour
Canary Islands Championship
Thursday-Sunday, Golf Costa Adeje, Tenerife, Spain
Course specs: Par 72, 6,816 yards, designed by Jose Gancedo
Purse: 1.5 million euros
Defending champion: Inaugural event
Notables in the field: Dean Burmester, Garrick Higgo, Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Eddie Pepperell, Pep Angles, Thomas Plumb, Nacho Elvira, Benjamin Poke, Ale Tosti, Sean Crocker, Richard Bland
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 9-11 a.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 6:30-11 a.m. ET (Golf Channel)
USGA/R&A
Walker Cup
Saturday-Sunday, Seminole GC, Juno Beach, Fla.
Course specs: Par 72, 6,836 yards, designed by Donald Ross
Defending champion: U.S. (beat GB&I, 15.5-10.5, at Royal Liverpool in 2019; U.S. leads all-time series, 37-9-1)
Teams: U.S. – Stewart Hagestad, Cole Hammer, John Pak, Davis Thompson, Ricky Castillo, Pierceson Coody, Quade Cummins, Austin Eckroat, William Mouw, Tyler Strafaci; GB&I – Barclay Brown, Alex Fitzpatrick, Angus Flanagan, Ben Jones, Matty Lamb, Joe Long, John Murphy, Mark Power, Ben Schmidt, Jack Dyer
TV schedule: Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET and 5:30-7:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
Streaming schedule: Saturday-Sunday, 10-11 a.m. ET and 4:30-5:30 p.m. ET (Peacock)
Other notable events
- KORN FERRY TOUR: Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation, The Grove, College Grove, Tenn. (May 6-9)
- EUROPEAN CHALLENGE TOUR/SUNSHINE TOUR: Dimension Data Pro-Am, Fancourt Golf Estate, George, South Africa (May 6-9)
Anniversaries
- May 4, 1959: Ben Hogan earns his 64th and last PGA Tour victory when he beats Fred Hawkins in a playoff at Colonial.
- May 5, 2002: K.J. Choi becomes the first Korean player to win on the PGA Tour at the Zurich Classic.
- May 6, 2015: Nathan Smith and Todd White team to win the inaugural U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship in San Francisco.
- May 8, 2008: Jim, Andy, and Kevin play golf with a client in the first airing of “Job Fair,” an episode of “The Office” with a secondary golf theme.
- May 9, 1999: Carlos Franco wins the Zurich Classic to become the first player from Paraguay to win on the PGA Tour.
Birthdays
- May 3: Bing Crosby (born in 1903, died in 1977), Brooks Koepka (31)
- May 4: Rory McIlroy (32)
- May 7: Seth Raynor (born in 1874, died in 1926), A.W. Tillinghast (born in 1876, died in 1942), Jay Monahan (51)
- May 8: Francis Ouimet (born in 1893, died in 1976)
- May 9: Harry Vardon (born in 1870, died in 1937)