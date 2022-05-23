This week in golf: TV sked, tee times, info for Charles Schwab, LPGA Match Play and more

Here's a look at what's happening around the golf world and how you can watch (all times ET):

PGA Tour

Charles Schwab Challenge

Thursday-Sunday, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas

Purse: $8.4 million

Defending champions: Jason Kokrak

Notables in the field: Abraham Ancer, Stewart Cink, Tony Finau, Billy Horschel, Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Reed, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth

Tee times: Click here when available

TV schedule: Thursday, first round, 4-7 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 4-7 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 2-5:30 p.m., GC; 5:30-7 p.m., CBS; Sunday, final round, 1-2 p.m., GC; 2-6:30 p.m., CBS

LPGA

Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play

Wednesday-Sunday, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas

Purse: $1.5 million

Defending champions: Ally Ewing

Notables in the field: Ewing, Hannah Green, Ariya Jutanugarn, Danielle Kang, Jennifer Kupcho, Minjee Lee, Gaby Lopez, So Yeon Ryu, Atthaya Thitikul

Tee times: Click here when available

TV schedule: Wednesday, Day 1 pool play, 2-5 p.m., GC; Thursday, Day 2 pool play, 7-10 p.m., GC; Friday, Day 3 pool play, 7-10 p.m., GC; Saturday, quarterfinals, 5:30-8:30 p.m., GC; Sunday, semifinals, 1:30-4 p.m., GolfChannel.com, and finals, 6:30-9:30 p.m., GC

PGA Tour Champions

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship

Thursday-Sunday, Harbor Shores Resort, Benton Harbor, Mich.

Purse: $3.25 million

Defending champions: Alex Cejka

Notables in the field: Steven Alker, Alex Cejka, Ernie Els, Steve Flesch, Retief Goosen, Padraig Harrington, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Bernhard Langer, Vijay Singh, Steve Stricker

Tee times: Click here when available

TV schedule: Thursday, first round, 1-4 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 1-4 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 1-2 p.m., GC, and 2-4:30 p.m., NBC Sports; Sunday, final round, 3-4 p.m., GC, and 4-6 p.m., NBC Sports

DP World Tour

Dutch Open

Thursday-Sunday, Bernardus Golf, Cromvoirt, The Netherlands

Purse: €1,750,000

Defending champions: Kristoffer Broberg

Notables in the field: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Thomas Detry, Ryan Fox, Nicolai Hojgaard, Rasmus Hojgaard, Guido Migliozzi, Thorbjorn Olesen, Thomas Pieters, Bernd Wiesberger

Tee times: Click here when available

TV schedule: Thursday, first round, 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 7:30 a.m.-noon, GC; Sunday, final round, 7:30 a.m.-noon, GC

Other events

NCAA: Division I Women's National Championships, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz. (Monday, individual stroke-play finals, 5-9 p.m., GC; Tuesday, quarterfinal match play, noon-2:30 p.m., GC; semifinals, 5-9 p.m., GC; Wednesday, finals, 5-9 p.m., GC)

KORN FERRY TOUR: NV5 Invitational, The Glen Club, Glenview, Ill. (Thursday-Sunday)