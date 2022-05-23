×

This week in golf: TV sked, tee times, info for Charles Schwab, LPGA Match Play and more

Getty Images

Here's a look at what's happening around the golf world and how you can watch (all times ET):

PGA Tour

Charles Schwab Challenge

Thursday-Sunday, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas

Purse: $8.4 million

Defending champions: Jason Kokrak

Notables in the field: Abraham Ancer, Stewart Cink, Tony Finau, Billy Horschel, Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Reed, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth

Tee times: Click here when available

TV schedule: Thursday, first round, 4-7 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 4-7 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 2-5:30 p.m., GC; 5:30-7 p.m., CBS; Sunday, final round, 1-2 p.m., GC; 2-6:30 p.m., CBS

LPGA

Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play

Wednesday-Sunday, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas

Purse: $1.5 million

Defending champions: Ally Ewing

Notables in the field: Ewing, Hannah Green, Ariya Jutanugarn, Danielle Kang, Jennifer Kupcho, Minjee Lee, Gaby Lopez, So Yeon Ryu, Atthaya Thitikul

Tee times: Click here when available

TV schedule: Wednesday, Day 1 pool play, 2-5 p.m., GC; Thursday, Day 2 pool play, 7-10 p.m., GC; Friday, Day 3 pool play, 7-10 p.m., GC; Saturday, quarterfinals, 5:30-8:30 p.m., GC; Sunday, semifinals, 1:30-4 p.m., GolfChannel.com, and finals, 6:30-9:30 p.m., GC

PGA Tour Champions

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship

Thursday-Sunday, Harbor Shores Resort, Benton Harbor, Mich.

Purse: $3.25 million

Defending champions: Alex Cejka

Notables in the field: Steven Alker, Alex Cejka, Ernie Els, Steve Flesch, Retief Goosen, Padraig Harrington, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Bernhard Langer, Vijay Singh, Steve Stricker

Tee times: Click here when available

TV schedule: Thursday, first round, 1-4 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 1-4 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 1-2 p.m., GC, and 2-4:30 p.m., NBC Sports; Sunday, final round, 3-4 p.m., GC, and 4-6 p.m., NBC Sports

DP World Tour

Dutch Open

Thursday-Sunday, Bernardus Golf, Cromvoirt, The Netherlands

Purse: €1,750,000

Defending champions: Kristoffer Broberg

Notables in the field: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Thomas Detry, Ryan Fox, Nicolai Hojgaard, Rasmus Hojgaard, Guido Migliozzi, Thorbjorn Olesen, Thomas Pieters, Bernd Wiesberger

Tee times: Click here when available

TV schedule: Thursday, first round, 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 7:30 a.m.-noon, GC; Sunday, final round, 7:30 a.m.-noon, GC

Other events

NCAA: Division I Women's National Championships, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz. (Monday, individual stroke-play finals, 5-9 p.m., GC; Tuesday, quarterfinal match play, noon-2:30 p.m., GC; semifinals, 5-9 p.m., GC; Wednesday, finals, 5-9 p.m., GC)

KORN FERRY TOUR: NV5 Invitational, The Glen Club, Glenview, Ill. (Thursday-Sunday)

More articles like this
Golf Central

Live streams for Schwab, Match Play, Sr. PGA, Women's NCAA's

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

How you can stream all the big events throughout the golf world this week on Golf Channel and NBC Sports.
Golf Central

DeChambeau to try to play Charles Schwab

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Bryson DeChambeau will give tournament play another go at next week's Charles Schwab Challenge in Ft. Worth.
News & Opinion

Kokrak overcomes Spieth, earns second Tour win

BY Associated Press  — 

Jason Kokrak played in 233 PGA Tour events before getting his first victory. He didn't have to wait nearly that long for No. 2.