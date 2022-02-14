This week in golf: TV sked, tee times, info for Genesis Invitational

Here's a look at what's happening around the golf world and how you can watch:

PGA Tour

Genesis Invitational

Thursday-Sunday, The Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, California

Course specs: Par 71, 7,322 yards, designed by George C. Thomas and William P. Bell

Purse: $12 million ($2,160,000 to winner)

Defending champion: Max Homa

Notables in the field: Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, Sahith Theegala, Bob MacIntyre, Cameron Smith, Cameron Champ, Cameron Young, Cameron Tringale, Cameron Davis

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule (all times ET): Thursday, first round, 4-8 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 4-8 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 1-3 p.m., GC, 3-7 p.m., CBS; Sunday, final round, 1-3 p.m., GC, 3-6:30 p.m., CBS

PGA Tour Champions

Chubb Classic

Friday-Sunday, Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Florida

Course specs: Par 72, 6,909 yards, designed by Gregory J. Norman

Purse: $1.6 million ($240,000 to winner)

Defending champion: Steve Stricker

Notables in the field: Brian Gay, Ernie Els, Jim Furyk, Fred Couples, Bernhard Langer, David Duval, Colin Montgomerie, Ian Woosnam, Sandy Lyle, Tom Lehman, Tom Pernice Jr., Tom Gillis, Tommy Tolles, David Toms

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule (all times ET): Friday, first round, 12-3 p.m., GC; Saturday, second round, 3-5:30 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 3-5 p.m., GC

Korn Ferry Tour

Lecom Suncoast Classic

Thursday-Sunday, Lakewood National Golf Club (Commander), Lakewood Ranch, Florida

Course specs: Par 71, 7,113 yards, designed by Mr. Arnold Palmer

Purse: $750,000 ($135,000 to winner)

Defending champion: Hayden Buckley

Notables in the field: Akshay Bhatia, John Pak, Davis Thompson, Tain Lee, Tommy Gainey, Marty Dou, Tom Lewis, Andrew Yun, Peyton White, Brett White, Ben Taylor, Philip Knowles, Dan McCarthy, Matt McCarty, Evan Harmeling, Aaron Baddeley

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule (all times ET): None

Other events

SUNSHINE TOUR/CHALLENGE TOUR: Bain’s Whisky Cape Town Open, Royal Cape GC, Rondebosch GC, Cape Town, South Africa (Thursday-Sunday). Notables in the field: Jon Thomson, Keith Horne, Wilco Nienaber, Byron Coetzee, Wallie Coetsee, Freddy Schott, Fredrik Nilehn, Fred From

PGA TOUR LATINOAMERICA: Estrella del Mar Open, Estrella del Mar Golf & Beach Resort, Mazatlan, Mexico (Thursday-Sunday). Notables in the field: Ale Tosti, Davis Shore, Kevin Stadler, Trevor Sluman, Calos Trevino, Roland Massimino Jr., Matt Ryan, Ben Cook, Joel Thelen, John Hill

AUSTRALASIAN TOUR / WPGA TOUR OF AUSTRALIA: TPS Murray River in honor of Jarrod Lyle, Cobram Barooga GC, Cobram, New South Wales, Australia (Thursday-Sunday). Notables in field: Hannah Green, Jed Morgan, Wade Lowrie, a-Chris Fan, Adam Bland, Hanee Song, a-Rhianna Lewis, Elvis Smylie, Whitney Hillier