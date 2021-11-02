This week in golf: TV sked, tee times, info for Mayakoba, KFT Q-School

Here's a look at what's happening in the golf world this week and how you can watch it:

PGA Tour

World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba

Thursday-Sunday, El Camaleon GC, Playa del Carman, Mexico

Course specs: Par 71, 7,039 yards

Purse: $7.2 million

Defending champion: Viktor Hovland

Notables in the field: Abraham Ancer, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler, Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, Hovland, Brooks Koepka, Matt Kuchar, Patrick Reed, Justin Thomas

Tee times: Click here when available

Coverage times (ET): Thursday, first round, 3-6 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 3-6 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 2-5 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 2-5 p.m., GC

PGA Tour Champions

TimberTech Championship

Friday-Sunday, The Old Course at Broken Sound, Boca Raton, Fla.

Course specs: Par 72, 6,807 yards

Purse: $2 million

Defending champion: Darren Clarke

Notables in the field: Darren Clarke, Ernie Els, Jim Furyk, Retief Goosen, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Bernhard Langer, Tom Lehman, Colin Montgomerie, Kenny Perry, Vijay Singh, Mike Weir

Tee times: Click here when available

Coverage times (ET): Friday, first round, noon-3 p.m., GC; Saturday, second round, 5:30-8 p.m., GC (tape-delayed; live stream on GC.com, 2:30-5 p.m.); Sunday, final round, 6:30-9 p.m., GC (tape-delayed; live stream on GC.com, 1:30-4 p.m.)

European Tour

Portugal Masters

Thursday-Sunday, Dom Pedro Victoria GC, Vilamoura, Portugal

Course specs: Par 71, 7,191 yards

Purse: €1,500,000

Defending champion: George Coetzee

Notables in the field: Coetzee, Padraig Harrington, Nicolai Hojgaard, Rasmus Hojgaard, Sam Horsfield, Alexander Levy, Robert Macintyre, Victor Perez, Matt Wallace

Tee times: Click here when available

Coverage times (ET): Thursday, first round, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 8-11 a.m., GC (live stream continued coverage on GC.com, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.); Saturday, third round, 8 a.m.- 1 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, round, 7-11:30 a.m., GC

Other tours

KORN FERRY TOUR: Korn Ferry Tour Q-School final stage, The Landings (Marshwood, Magnolia), Savannah, Ga. (Nov. 4-7); final round live-streamed, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., on GC.com

AMATEUR: Spirit International Golf Championship, Whispering Pines GC, Trinity, Texas (Nov. 4-6); all three rounds live-streamed, 2-5 p.m., on GC.com

AMATEUR: Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club. Dubai, United Arab Emirates (Nov. 3-6)

LADIES EUROPEAN TOUR: Aramco Saudi Ladies International, Royal Greens G&CC, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia (Nov. 4-7); Rounds 1-3 live-streamed on GC.com, 6-10 a.m.; final round live-streamed 5-9 a.m.