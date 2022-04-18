This week in golf: TV sked, tee times, info for Zurich Classic, other tours

Here's a look at what's happening around the golf world and how you can watch (all times ET):
PGA Tour
Zurich Classic
Thursday-Sunday, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, Louisiana
Course specs: Par 72, 7.425 yards, designed by Pete Dye
Purse: $8.3 million
Defending champions: Marc Leishman/Cameron Smith (went to bat against Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel in playoff, where Oosthuizen slapped a drive out of bounds to essentially hand the Aussies the win)
Notables in the field: Leishman/Smith, Collin Morikawa/Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler/Ryan Palmer, Billy Horschel/Sam Burns, Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay, Jason Day/Jason Scrivener, Adam Schenk/Tyler Duncan, Tommy Gainey/Robert Garrigus
Tee times: Click here
TV schedule: Thursday, first round, 3:30-6:30 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 3:30-6:30 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 1-3 p.m., GC; 3-6 p.m., CBS; Sunday, final round, 1-3 p.m., GC; 3-6 p.m., CBS
LPGA
DIO Implant LA Open
Thursday-Sunday, Wilshire CC, Los Angeles
Course specs: Par 71, 6,450 yards, designed by Norman Macbeth
Purse: $1.5 million
Defending champion: Brooke Henderson
Notables in the field: Henderson, Danielle Kang, Jin Young Ko, Jennifer Kupcho, Minjee Lee, Leona Maguire, Inbee Park, Patty Tavatanakit, Brittany Altomare
Tee times: Click here
TV schedule: Thursday, first round, 6:30-9:30 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 6:30-9:30 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 7-9:30 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 7-9:30 p.m., GC
PGA Tour Champions
ClubCorp Classic
Friday-Sunday, Las Colinas CC, Irving, Texass
Course specs: Par 71, 6,703 yards, designed by Joe Finger
Purse: $2 million
Defending champion: Inaugural event
Notables in the field: Ernie Els, Retief Goosen, Darren Clarke, Jerry Kelly, Colin Montgomerie, Sandy Lyle, Billy Mayfair
Tee times: Click here
TV schedule: Friday, first round, 12-3 p.m., GC; Saturday, second round, 3-7 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 3-7 p.m., GC
DP World Tour
ISPS Handa Championship in Spain
Thursday-Sunday, Infinitum (Lakes Course), Tarragona, Spain
Course specs: Par 70, 6,963 yards, designed by Gregory John Norman
Purse: $2 million
Defending champion: Inaugural event
Notables in the field: Thorbjorn Olesen, Marcus Kinhult, Jack Senior, James Morrison, Shiso Go, Hurly Long, Oliver Farr, Ewen Ferguson, Rasmus Hojgaard, Tom Lewis
Tee times: Click here
TV schedule: Thursday, first round, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., GC
PGA of America
PGA Professional Championship
Sunday-Wednesday, Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, Austin, Texas
Course specs: Cliffside – Par 70, 6,575 yards, designed by Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw; Foothills – Par 71, 6,986 yards, designed by Thomas Fazio
Up for grabs: The top 20 finishers in the national championship for club professionals will earn berths into the PGA Championship at Southern Hills next month.
Notables in the field: Omar Uresti, Brad Marek, Mike Small, Mike Thomas, Marty Jertson, Taylor Collins, Andy Mickelson, Joseph Sabatino, Michael Block, Bill Hook, Larkin Gross, Alex Beach, Michael Hopper, Jacob Tilton, Matt Slowinski
Tee times: Click here
TV schedule: Monday, second round, 3-6 p.m., GC; Tuesday, third round, 3-6 p.m., GC; Wednesday, final round, 3-6 p.m., GC