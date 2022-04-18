This week in golf: TV sked, tee times, info for Zurich Classic, other tours

Here's a look at what's happening around the golf world and how you can watch (all times ET):

PGA Tour

Zurich Classic

Thursday-Sunday, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, Louisiana

Course specs: Par 72, 7.425 yards, designed by Pete Dye

Purse: $8.3 million

Defending champions: Marc Leishman/Cameron Smith (went to bat against Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel in playoff, where Oosthuizen slapped a drive out of bounds to essentially hand the Aussies the win)

Notables in the field: Leishman/Smith, Collin Morikawa/Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler/Ryan Palmer, Billy Horschel/Sam Burns, Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay, Jason Day/Jason Scrivener, Adam Schenk/Tyler Duncan, Tommy Gainey/Robert Garrigus

TV schedule: Thursday, first round, 3:30-6:30 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 3:30-6:30 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 1-3 p.m., GC; 3-6 p.m., CBS; Sunday, final round, 1-3 p.m., GC; 3-6 p.m., CBS

LPGA

DIO Implant LA Open

Thursday-Sunday, Wilshire CC, Los Angeles

Course specs: Par 71, 6,450 yards, designed by Norman Macbeth

Purse: $1.5 million

Defending champion: Brooke Henderson

Notables in the field: Henderson, Danielle Kang, Jin Young Ko, Jennifer Kupcho, Minjee Lee, Leona Maguire, Inbee Park, Patty Tavatanakit, Brittany Altomare

TV schedule: Thursday, first round, 6:30-9:30 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 6:30-9:30 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 7-9:30 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 7-9:30 p.m., GC

PGA Tour Champions

ClubCorp Classic

Friday-Sunday, Las Colinas CC, Irving, Texass

Course specs: Par 71, 6,703 yards, designed by Joe Finger

Purse: $2 million

Defending champion: Inaugural event

Notables in the field: Ernie Els, Retief Goosen, Darren Clarke, Jerry Kelly, Colin Montgomerie, Sandy Lyle, Billy Mayfair

TV schedule: Friday, first round, 12-3 p.m., GC; Saturday, second round, 3-7 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 3-7 p.m., GC

DP World Tour

ISPS Handa Championship in Spain

Thursday-Sunday, Infinitum (Lakes Course), Tarragona, Spain

Course specs: Par 70, 6,963 yards, designed by Gregory John Norman

Purse: $2 million

Defending champion: Inaugural event

Notables in the field: Thorbjorn Olesen, Marcus Kinhult, Jack Senior, James Morrison, Shiso Go, Hurly Long, Oliver Farr, Ewen Ferguson, Rasmus Hojgaard, Tom Lewis

TV schedule: Thursday, first round, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., GC

PGA of America

PGA Professional Championship

Sunday-Wednesday, Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, Austin, Texas

Course specs: Cliffside – Par 70, 6,575 yards, designed by Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw; Foothills – Par 71, 6,986 yards, designed by Thomas Fazio

Up for grabs: The top 20 finishers in the national championship for club professionals will earn berths into the PGA Championship at Southern Hills next month.

Notables in the field: Omar Uresti, Brad Marek, Mike Small, Mike Thomas, Marty Jertson, Taylor Collins, Andy Mickelson, Joseph Sabatino, Michael Block, Bill Hook, Larkin Gross, Alex Beach, Michael Hopper, Jacob Tilton, Matt Slowinski

TV schedule: Monday, second round, 3-6 p.m., GC; Tuesday, third round, 3-6 p.m., GC; Wednesday, final round, 3-6 p.m., GC