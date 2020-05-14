This Week on NBC, GOLF Channel Features Return of Live Golf With TaylorMade Driving Relief

Live golf makes its return to television on Sunday afternoon (2 p.m. ET on NBC) with TaylorMade Driving Relief, a charity skins match supported by UnitedHealth Group to raise money and awareness for the American Nurses Foundation and CDC Foundation, two organizations helping to lead COVID-19 relief efforts.

Taking place at revered Seminole Golf Club in Florida – first-ever broadcast from the Donald Ross-designed course – the two-man team skins competition will feature World No. 1 Rory McIlroy and 20-time PGA TOUR winner Dustin Johnson going up against PGA TOUR winners (and fellow Oklahoma State University alumni) Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff. Information on the event format can be found here.

TaylorMade Driving Relief will follow strict CDC social distancing guidelines, local mandates and will utilize appropriate testing measures to help protect the health and safety of the golfers, production crew and others on-site.

Where to watch: Live coverage will air from 2-6 p.m. ET on NBC, GOLF Channel and NBC Sports Network (NBCSN), with live streaming (unauthenticated) via PGA TOUR LIVE (NBC Sports Gold), GOLFPASS, GOLFChannel.com and GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR.

Broadcast team: Coverage will be hosted by Mike Tirico from his home in Michigan, and he’ll be joined by play-by-play host Rich Lerner and analysts Paul Azinger and Gary Koch from an off-site production facility. Steve Sands and Jerry Foltz will serve as on-course reporters at Seminole Golf Club.

Golf Central airing live pre and post game shows surrounding TaylorMade Driving Relief:

GOLF Channel’s daily news show, Golf Central, will present live studio shows on Sunday surrounding TaylorMade Driving Relief, beginning with a pre-game show at 1:30 p.m. ET immediately prior to the event broadcast at 2 p.m. ET, as well as a live recap show immediately following the competition at 6 p.m. ET. Cara Banks will host the live shows in-studio, and will be joined by GOLF Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee.

Seminole Golf Club president Jimmy Dunne joins Rory & Carson Podcast: In advance of Sunday’s TaylorMade Driving Relief, Seminole Golf Club president Jimmy Dunne joins Rory McIlroy and Carson Daly on the latest episode of the Rory & Carson Podcast, offering a preview of what fans can expect from the golf course. In addition to Dunne, GOLF Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee also joins the podcast to look ahead to Sunday’s competition.

TaylorMade Driving Relief – NBC Sports Broadcast Team

Host: Mike Tirico

Play by Play: Rich Lerner

Analyst: Paul Azinger / Gary Koch

On-Course: Steve Sands / Jerry Foltz

Golf Central Broadcast Team

Host: Cara Banks

Analyst: Brandel Chamblee

In addition to Sunday’s live broadcast of TaylorMade Driving Relief, GOLF Channel will air tournament encore programming today through Saturday:

Today through Saturday in Primetime: Ryder Cup Sunday Singles Matches

Thursday-Saturday starting at 7 p.m. ET, GOLF Channel will air the drama of the singles matches from the 2012, 2014 and 2016 Ryder Cup, the PGA of America’s biennial international team competition.

2019 Solheim Cup – Friday and Saturday Afternoon

GOLF Channel will re-air the second and final day of the 2019 Solheim Cup tomorrow (Friday) and Saturday, at 2 p.m. ET each day.

The biennial international competition came down to the wire, with Europe’s Suzann Pettersen converting a seven-foot putt on the final hole to secure the Solheim Cup.

In conjunction with the encore airings this weekend, members of both the United States and European teams at the 2019 Solheim Cup team will join GOLF Channel social media host Alexandra O’Laughlin tonight via Instagram Live from @GolfChannel to reflect on the dramatic competition last September. GOLF Channel reporter Jerry Foltz also will join at 7:40 p.m. ET tonight.

7 p.m. ET: Annie Park (United States)

7:10 p.m. ET: Brittany Altomare (United States)

7:20 p.m. ET: Anne van Dam (Europe)

7:30 p.m. ET: Jodi Ewart Shadoff (Europe)

2018 CP Women’s Open Final Round – Today at 3 p.m. ET

At 3 p.m. ET this afternoon, GOLF Channel will re-air the final round of the 2018 CP Women’s Open, won by Brooke Henderson in her home country of Canada at Wascana Country Club in Regina, Saskatchewan.