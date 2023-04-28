Wells Fargo field: Rory McIlroy back; Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler skipping

The PGA Tour's slate of designated events continues at next week's Wells Fargo Championship.

Rory McIlroy, who skipped the last designated event, the RBC Heritage, following his missed cut at the Masters, headlines the field. McIlroy, at No. 3 in the Official World Golf Ranking, is the highest-ranked player teeing it up at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Nos. 1 and 2, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler, did not commit to playing, marking the first skipped designated event for each player.

Per PGA Tour rules, players are allowed to miss one designated event, but if they don't play more, like McIlroy has done this season in skipping two, they lose 25% of their Player Impact Program earnings. In McIlroy's case, that meant $3 million.

The rest of the Wells Fargo field includes all but two other eligible top-25 players. Will Zalatoris and Hideki Matsuyama are injured, with Matsuyama releasing a statement on Friday revealing that he's currently back in Japan dealing with a neck injury.

Billy Horschel, Tom Hoge, Russell Henley, Justin Rose, Lucas Herbert and Aaron Wise are the other eligible top-50 players not playing the Wells Fargo.

Sponsor exemptions include Pierceson Coody, Marcus Byrd, Quinn Riley and current North Carolina standout Austin Greaser.