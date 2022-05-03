Wells Fargo odds: Rory McIlroy clear favorite at TPC Potomac

Rory McIlroy is the betting favorite at this week’s Wells Fargo Championship as he returns to competition for the first time since his final-round 64 and runner-up finish at the Masters.

McIlroy is listed by PointsBet Sportsbook at +800 odds to win. The next closest player in terms of odds is Corey Conners at +1800.

Because Quail Hollow is hosting this year’s Presidents Cup, the usual Wells Fargo venue has passed along hosting duties this year to TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, just outside of Washington, D.C., in Potomac, Maryland. The course has a history of hosting Tour events, including most recently the Quicken Loans National in both 2017 and 2018. Kyle Stanley and Francesco Molinari won those events, respectively. McIlroy did not compete in either.

In 2018, Abraham Ancer, who is at +2500 odds this week, tied for fourth. Rickie Fowler, who went T-3 and solo 12th in those two editions of the Quicken Loans, is at +12500 odds this week.

Here is a list of notable odds for this week’s Wells Fargo Championship:

+800: Rory McIlroy

+1800: Corey Conners

+2200: Matt Fitzpatrick, Tony Finau

+2500: Abraham Ancer, Gary Woodland, Russell Henley

+3000: Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton

+3300: Keegan Bradley, Marc Leishman

+4000: Cameron Young, Max Homa, Paul Casey, Patrick Reed, Si Woo Kim

+4500: Sergio Garcia

+5000: Doug Ghim, Webb Simpson

For full and most updated odds, click here.