LYTHAM ST. ANNES, England — Wes Short Jr. shot his second straight 3-under 67 on Friday to take a one-shot lead after two rounds of The Senior Open.

After an up-and-down second round at Royal Lytham and St. Annes that included a double bogey on the par-4 sixth, Short closed with three straight birdies to post 6-under 134 and take the solo lead at a senior major for the first time.

"I like it. It makes you think," Short said of the English links that has hosted The Open 11 times. "I played a lot of different shots off the tee and tried to avoid the bunkers and had a really nice (run) birdieing the last three."

Fellow American Scott Dunlap shot 68 and was one shot back. He bounced back from an early double bogey on the par-3 fourth.

"I never played any of the regular Opens here, but I've played the golf course probably a half a dozen times and loved it," Dunlap said. "I really wanted to be here and see what it was like in tournament competition, and so far, so good."

Full-field scores from the Senior Open Championship

Darren Clarke of Northern Ireland, who won the 2011 Open at Royal St. George's, was third at 4 under after his second consecutive 68 in his Senior Open debut.

"I missed everything today. Kept giving myself opportunities and just not making anything," Clarke said. "Particularly frustrating, whenever I give myself those chances and not take them, and hopefully that doesn't cost me at the end of the week. Tee-to-green has all been pretty good. I got off to a bit of a dodgy start today, but after that I played nicely."

Retief Goosen, the two-time U.S. Open champion who won the Senior Players Championship earlier this month for his first over-50 title, shot 67 and was 3 under alongside Ken Duke (69) and Bart Bryant (68).

Three-time Senior Open champion Bernhard Langer was four shots back after a 67, and defending champion Miguel Angel Jimenez shot 68 to post 1 under.

In his 18th appearance in the event, three-time champion Tom Watson shot 70 to make the cut with a shot to spare at 4 over. Watson has never missed the cut in the Senior Open.

Geoffrey Nicholas of Australia, who qualified for the Senior Open to become the first amputee to compete in a senior major, shot rounds of 88-86. Nicholas' right leg was amputated at age 11 because of a birth defect.

Golf Channel's Brandel Chamblee also missed the cut, shooting 74 Friday to finish at 10 over.