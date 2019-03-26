WGC-Dell Match Play: Tee times, TV schedule, stats

Print out your brackets and grab a Sharpie, it's time for the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. Here is everything you need to know. Click here for full-field tee times.

How to watch:

Wednesday, group play: Golf Channel, 2-8 p.m. ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/wgcstream

Thursday, group play: Golf Channel, 2-8 p.m. ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/wgcstream

Friday, group play: Golf Channel, 2-8 p.m. ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/wgcstream

Saturday, Round of 16: Golf Channel, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/wgcstream

Saturday, quarterfinals: NBC, 2-6 p.m. ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/wgcstream

Sunday, semifinals: Golf Channel, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/wgcstream

Sunday, final: NBC, 3-7 p.m. ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/wgcstream

PGA Tour Live schedule (Click here to watch)

Wednesday, featured groups: 10:15 a.m.-8 p.m. ET

10:42 a.m.: DeChambeau vs. Knox

11:15 a.m.: Poulter vs. Kisner

1:27 p.m.: Mickelson vs. Stenson

2 p.m.: Woods vs. Wise

Thursday, featured groups: 10:15 a.m.-8 p.m. ET

11:04 a.m.: Watson vs. Horschel

11:15 a.m.: Spieth vs. Na

12:32 p.m.: Woods vs. Snedeker

Friday, featured groups: 10:15 a.m.-8 p.m. ET

TBD

Saturday, featured groups: 9:45 a.m.-2 p.m. ET

TBD

Purse: $10.25 million ($1.845 million to winner)

Course: Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas (Par 71, 7,108 yards)

Defending champion: Bubba Watson defeated Kevin Kisner, 7 and 6, in the final

Miscellaneous notes: