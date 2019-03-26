WGC-Dell Match Play: Tee times, TV schedule, stats

Print out your brackets and grab a Sharpie, it's time for the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. Here is everything you need to know. Click here for full-field tee times.
How to watch:
Wednesday, group play: Golf Channel, 2-8 p.m. ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/wgcstream
Thursday, group play: Golf Channel, 2-8 p.m. ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/wgcstream
Friday, group play: Golf Channel, 2-8 p.m. ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/wgcstream
Saturday, Round of 16: Golf Channel, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/wgcstream
Saturday, quarterfinals: NBC, 2-6 p.m. ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/wgcstream
Sunday, semifinals: Golf Channel, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/wgcstream
Sunday, final: NBC, 3-7 p.m. ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/wgcstream
PGA Tour Live schedule (Click here to watch)
Wednesday, featured groups: 10:15 a.m.-8 p.m. ET
- 10:42 a.m.: DeChambeau vs. Knox
- 11:15 a.m.: Poulter vs. Kisner
- 1:27 p.m.: Mickelson vs. Stenson
- 2 p.m.: Woods vs. Wise
Thursday, featured groups: 10:15 a.m.-8 p.m. ET
- 11:04 a.m.: Watson vs. Horschel
- 11:15 a.m.: Spieth vs. Na
- 12:32 p.m.: Woods vs. Snedeker
Friday, featured groups: 10:15 a.m.-8 p.m. ET
- TBD
Saturday, featured groups: 9:45 a.m.-2 p.m. ET
- TBD
Purse: $10.25 million ($1.845 million to winner)
Course: Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas (Par 71, 7,108 yards)
Defending champion: Bubba Watson defeated Kevin Kisner, 7 and 6, in the final
Miscellaneous notes:
- This championship is being held at Austin Country Club for the fourth consecutive year.
- This is the fifth consecutive year that the 64-player field will be divided into 16 four-player groups and compete in a round-robin format Wednesday-Friday.
- In the round-robin format, each player will play three 18-hole matches (there will be no extra holes in group play), with one point for a win and a half-point for a halved match. At the end of group play, the player in each group with the most points advances to single-elimination match play (any ties for that spot will be settled by a hole-by-hole playoff).
- The field includes 61 of the top 64 in the current Official World Golf Ranking. Rickie Fowler and Adam Scott elected not to compete.
- Bubba Watson is the defending champion. Only one player has won back-to-back WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play titles: Tiger Woods (2003-04). The defending champion has made it into the quarterfinals five times: Woods (’04 won), Ogilvy (’07 runner-up), Stenson (’08 semifinals), Mahan (’13 runner-up) and McIlroy (’16 semifinals).