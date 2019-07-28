WGC-FedEx St. Jude purse payout: Koepka clears $1.7 million

Getty Images

Here are the FedExCup and prize-money breakdowns for winner Brooks Koepka and the rest of the field at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

Finish Player FedEx Earnings ($)
1 Brooks Koepka 550 1,745,000
2 Webb Simpson 315 1,095,000
3 Marc Leishman 200 602,000
4 Tommy Fleetwood 120 384,333
4 Matthew Fitzpatrick 0 384,333
4 Rory McIlroy 120 384,333
7 Jon Rahm 95 273,000
8 Ian Poulter 89 242,000
9 Billy Horschel 81 205,000
9 Bubba Watson 81 205,000
11 Justin Rose 73 183,000
12 Rafa Cabrera Bello 59 143,625
12 Patrick Cantlay 59 143,625
12 Alex Noren 59 143,625
12 Aaron Rai 0 143,625
12 Patrick Reed 59 143,625
12 Cameron Smith 59 143,625
12 Jordan Spieth 59 143,625
12 Justin Thomas 59 143,625
20 Dustin Johnson 48 113,500
20 Nate Lashley 48 113,500
20 Haotong Li 0 113,500
20 Louis Oosthuizen 48 113,500
24 Adam Long 40 103,000
24 Andrew Putnam 40 103,000
24 Matthew Wolff 40 103,000
27 Paul Casey 28 86,250
27 Corey Conners 28 86,250
27 Tony Finau 28 86,250
27 Jim Furyk 28 86,250
27 Shugo Imahira 0 86,250
27 Kevin Kisner 28 86,250
27 Thorbjorn Olesen 0 86,250
27 Chez Reavie 28 86,250
27 Xander Schauffele 28 86,250
27 Brandt Snedeker 28 86,250
27 Henrik Stenson 28 86,250
27 Matt Wallace 0 86,250
39 Keith Mitchell 19 76,000
40 Jason Day 17 74,000
40 Sergio Garcia 17 74,000
40 Adam Scott 17 74,000
43 Justin Harding 0 70,000
43 Tyrrell Hatton 13 70,000
43 Matt Kuchar 13 70,000
43 Hideki Matsuyama 13 70,000
43 Kevin Na 13 70,000
48 Bryson DeChambeau 10 66,000
48 C.T. Pan 10 66,000
48 Danny Willett 10 66,000
51 Lucas Bjerregaard 0 63,000
51 Philip Eriksson 0 63,000
51 Eddie Pepperell 0 63,000
54 J.B. Holmes 7 61,000
55 Kodai Ichihara 0 59,500
55 Gary Woodland 7 59,500
57 Phil Mickelson 6 58,000
58 Mikumu Horikawa 0 56,500
58 Poom Saksansin 0 56,500
60 Sung Kang 6 55,000
61 Keegan Bradley 5 53,500
61 Max Homa 5 53,500
63 Kevin Tway 5 52,000

