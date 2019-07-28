Here are the FedExCup and prize-money breakdowns for winner Brooks Koepka and the rest of the field at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.
|Finish
|Player
|FedEx
|Earnings ($)
|1
|Brooks Koepka
|550
|1,745,000
|2
|Webb Simpson
|315
|1,095,000
|3
|Marc Leishman
|200
|602,000
|4
|Tommy Fleetwood
|120
|384,333
|4
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|0
|384,333
|4
|Rory McIlroy
|120
|384,333
|7
|Jon Rahm
|95
|273,000
|8
|Ian Poulter
|89
|242,000
|9
|Billy Horschel
|81
|205,000
|9
|Bubba Watson
|81
|205,000
|11
|Justin Rose
|73
|183,000
|12
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|59
|143,625
|12
|Patrick Cantlay
|59
|143,625
|12
|Alex Noren
|59
|143,625
|12
|Aaron Rai
|0
|143,625
|12
|Patrick Reed
|59
|143,625
|12
|Cameron Smith
|59
|143,625
|12
|Jordan Spieth
|59
|143,625
|12
|Justin Thomas
|59
|143,625
|20
|Dustin Johnson
|48
|113,500
|20
|Nate Lashley
|48
|113,500
|20
|Haotong Li
|0
|113,500
|20
|Louis Oosthuizen
|48
|113,500
|24
|Adam Long
|40
|103,000
|24
|Andrew Putnam
|40
|103,000
|24
|Matthew Wolff
|40
|103,000
|27
|Paul Casey
|28
|86,250
|27
|Corey Conners
|28
|86,250
|27
|Tony Finau
|28
|86,250
|27
|Jim Furyk
|28
|86,250
|27
|Shugo Imahira
|0
|86,250
|27
|Kevin Kisner
|28
|86,250
|27
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|0
|86,250
|27
|Chez Reavie
|28
|86,250
|27
|Xander Schauffele
|28
|86,250
|27
|Brandt Snedeker
|28
|86,250
|27
|Henrik Stenson
|28
|86,250
|27
|Matt Wallace
|0
|86,250
|39
|Keith Mitchell
|19
|76,000
|40
|Jason Day
|17
|74,000
|40
|Sergio Garcia
|17
|74,000
|40
|Adam Scott
|17
|74,000
|43
|Justin Harding
|0
|70,000
|43
|Tyrrell Hatton
|13
|70,000
|43
|Matt Kuchar
|13
|70,000
|43
|Hideki Matsuyama
|13
|70,000
|43
|Kevin Na
|13
|70,000
|48
|Bryson DeChambeau
|10
|66,000
|48
|C.T. Pan
|10
|66,000
|48
|Danny Willett
|10
|66,000
|51
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|0
|63,000
|51
|Philip Eriksson
|0
|63,000
|51
|Eddie Pepperell
|0
|63,000
|54
|J.B. Holmes
|7
|61,000
|55
|Kodai Ichihara
|0
|59,500
|55
|Gary Woodland
|7
|59,500
|57
|Phil Mickelson
|6
|58,000
|58
|Mikumu Horikawa
|0
|56,500
|58
|Poom Saksansin
|0
|56,500
|60
|Sung Kang
|6
|55,000
|61
|Keegan Bradley
|5
|53,500
|61
|Max Homa
|5
|53,500
|63
|Kevin Tway
|5
|52,000