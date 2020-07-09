WGC-FedEx St. Jude will alter exemptions in order to increase field size

The PGA Tour continues to adjust its policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic with a move this week to assure a full field at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

Players were informed on Wednesday that the policy board has approved a one-time exemption for the event for players beyond No. 50 in the world ranking if the field is less than 78 players.

The current qualification includes players inside the top 50 in the world on March 16, when the rankings were frozen, and those inside the top 50 following next week’s Memorial.

“To maximize playing opportunities, adding an alternate list constructed from the next available players in order beyond 50th position on the Official World Golf Ranking [on July 20] . . . the alternate list would be utilized to fill the field to a limit of 78 players,” the memo read.

Last year’s World Golf Championship in Memphis, which was awkwardly scheduled the week after The Open Championship in Northern Ireland, included just 63 players and the event had just 71 players in 2018.

The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational will be played at TPC Southwind July 30-Aug.2.